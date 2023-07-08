iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove Shares Thoughts On How Jennette McCurdy’s Sam Would Feel About Carly And Freddie’s Romance

Spoilers for Season 2 of iCarly are ahead!

It only took 16 years, but Paramount+’s iCarly finally did something that OG fans had been waiting for: Carly and Freddie are officially a couple! Fans of the original series, especially those that grew up with the show, know that their relationship was a hot topic throughout the series' run. It was like the debates surrounding Twilight and The Hunger Games, as people fought over Creddie versus Seddie. Now Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about what Jennette McCurdy’s Sam would think of the new pairing on iCarly.

While Freddie briefly dated both Carly and Sam on the original show, Freddie and Carly’s relationship in the revival is what dreams are made of. While Jennette McCurdy has no interest in returning to her Nickelodeon past, meaning that we won’t see how she would react to Creddie’s relationship, Miranda Cosgrove did tell People how she thinks her on-screen BFF would respond to it, saying:

I'd like to think that Sam would be all right with it. But I'm sure if that was actually a part of the show, it would be a lot more complicated. She might come back and have a lot of feelings towards it, or ... I don't know. She'd probably pretend she was all right with it because she's such a good friend to Carly, but not be deep down or something like that.

Sam is unpredictable, but it does seem like she would be happy for Carly and Freddie, maybe she'd even make fun of them from time to time. However, it would have been intriguing to see how she would really react if it was part of the bigger storyline, as it would also have the potential to bring back the age-old Creddie versus Seddie debate. Since Sam is living her life in a biker gang, she is doing pretty well for herself, and I'd like to believe she'd be happy for her friends.

Perhaps one of the biggest plot twists on iCarly was the fact that Sam and Freddie kissed and later got feelings for each other. It didn’t last long since they knew they worked better as friends, but even when Nathan Kress guest starred on Sam & Cat, it still seemed like there was something lingering there. I'd imagine that things would get complicated between the three friends if Sam showed up. However, that's not going to happen, so fans will just have to imagine that Sam is on Creddie’s side.

Fans had been waiting for Creddie to become an actual thing for a while, and Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival granted their wishes with the finale when Carly admitted her feelings for her best friend. iCarly was renewed for Season 3 over a month after the Season 2 finale, so for a second we didn't know if things would advance. Luckily, the streamer delivered, and now with the two together, and I've been feeling all the feels knowing that after all this time, they are still right for each other.

To see more of Creddie and their blossoming relationship, new episodes of iCarly drop on Thursdays and can be viewed with a Paramount+ subscription.