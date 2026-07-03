Fans Are So Into Taylor Swift’s Wedding, They’re Tracking Selena Gomez (And Mama Donna’s) Movements

Well, it’s allegedly the day and almost definitely the weekend. Fans of Taylor Swift, but also her sweet romance with Travis Kelce , have been tracking celebrity wedding plans (and probable wedding misdirects ) for weeks and weeks now. Celebrities –though not former pal Blake Lively– have braved the heat and been seen on the streets of New York. Influencers watched myriad items being dropped off at Madison Square Garden this week, and last night we saw noted associates of Swift like Tree Paine and her childhood friend Abigail in formalwear.

It’s been a bit of a frenzy.

While all of these moments have been cited, I think it’s worth pointing out that fans are so interested in clues about the who, what, when and where of this over-the-top event, that people have been sleuthing out things like seemingly innocuous Selena Gomez posts and even Mama Donna’s flight plans. Let’s talk it out.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Selena Gomez Wore A Black Dress To Promote Rare Beauty… On The Way To Event

While we didn’t get a head-to-toe peek at a dress Selena Gomez was seemingly (maybe)(hopefully) wearing out last night, she did post a video to her socials in which she was launching a new Rare Beauty product. However, instead of posting in front of her makeup mirror, which we’ve seen before, she did it from a private car on the way to what seemed to be a Black tie event.

(Image credit: Selena Gomez Instagram)

The timing of the post came as reports indicated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rehearsal dinner was getting underway. Of course, Gomez would be expected to be there. The two are close friends, and Taylor was even responsible for hyping up the bride at the entrepreneur and Benny Blanco’s own nuptials just last year. The celebrity fashion lover in me does wish she had just teased a little more of that black dress though, because I love the silhouette that we can see.

Fans, of course, made the assumption this was Gomez’s look for the event – and a smart way to market Rare Beauty, too. It certainly had my attention.