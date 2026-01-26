New On Netflix, HBO Max, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 26 - February 1)

The first month of 2026 comes to an end this week, and it’s been a month of great streaming movies and an even better month for great streaming TV. Still, some top streamers have been holding onto the best for last, as two highly anticipated series and more get underway this week. Here’s what to look forward to steaming this week.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Wonder Man - January 27 (Disney+)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already set to have a big year with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, but it will get off to a much smaller start, if you have a Disney+ subscription, with Wonder Man. If nothing else, the show should be entertaining for the return of Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, but the show might also be important to the larger franchise. We shall see.

(Image credit: Katie Yu/Paramount+)

School Spirits, Season 3 - January 28 (Paramount+)

The third season of School Spirits may receive something of a boost, considering that Milo Manheim was recently tapped to play Flynn Rider in Disney’s live-action Tangled. If you haven’t watched until now, your Paramount+ subscription will get you the first two seasons of the afterlife mystery series to catch up on before Season 3 arrives this week.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Wrecking Crew - January 28 (Prime Video)

It seems terribly wrong that a buddy cop movie with Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa is a thing we’re somehow only getting now. The pair play brothers who are both cops, one by the book, the other not so much. It feels like the setup for a perfectly enjoyable action comedy at the very least and perhaps something truly great. If nothing else, it’s a good reason to have a Prime Video subscription.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Shrinking, Season 3 - January 28 (Apple TV)

Shrinking has always been one of the best reasons to have an Apple TV subscription, but Season 3 has a really big reason to watch, as it will see the return of Michael J. Fox to television. Fox, alongside the likes of Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, makes this a must-watch show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton, Season 4 Part 1 - January 29 (Netflix)

One of the best reasons to keep your Netflix subscription finally returns this week when the new season of Bridgerton debuts. Romance fans will likely be glued to their screens as they binge through the first part of the brand new season, which will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his quest for a good match. The rest of the season drops at the end of February.

(Image credit: A24)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You - January 30 (HBO Max)

It’s the perfect week for indie darling If I Had Legs I’d Kick You to become available with an HBO Max subscription, considering that star Rose Byrne just secured a Best Actress nomination at this year's Oscars. If you missed the movie in theaters, now is the perfect time to check it out.

February has some incredible content in store for us. Next month, Disney+ will bring us the return of The Muppet Show, while Hulu brings us the long-awaited return of Scrubs, and that’s just the beginning.