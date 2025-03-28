Jacob Elordi Dramatically Lost Weight for His New Prisoner Of War Series, And He Opened Up About How Much Work It Was For The Cast: 'It Was Like, Oh My God'

Jacob Elordi became a recognizable figure thanks to Netflix with his starring role in The Kissing Booth movies and then showing off his acting chops in the cast of HBO’s Euphoria . Heading to Australia’s Amazon Prime subscription on April 18th, Elordi’s new miniseries, called The Narrow Road to the Deep North, has him completely unrecognizable with his dramatic weight loss, and he opens up about how much work it was for him and the cast.

Based on Richard Flanagan’s novel, the upcoming book adaptation miniseries features Jacob Elordi as a prisoner-of-war medical officer during WWII. The Australian series will flash back and forward between different significant moments of Dorrigo Evans's life. We see before the war when Dorrigo has a love affair with his uncle’s wife, during the war when he’s a POW in a Japanese war camp, and after the war when an older Dorrigo looks back on his experiences.

The cast playing prisoners of war involved a six-week dramatic weight loss. Jacob Elordi opened up to Page Six about how impressed he was by all the work everyone put in, including the background actors:

Seeing that many, especially young, people put that effort into something, it was genuinely amazing to see that when we came back from that break. It was like, oh, my God.

I’m sure it was a sight to see. Based on the trailer for The Narrow Road to the Deep North, the lean appearances of Jacob Elordi and the rest of the cast seem to realistically resemble the unimaginable suffering their characters endured as prisoners of war.

Leave it to actors like Christian Bale and Matt Damon, who’ve lost weight for movies, to tell you how unhealthy it can be to shed pounds in a short amount of time. I can only imagine what Jacob Elordi and his castmates dealt with to lose weight for their miniseries. Fortunately, the Priscilla actor told Deadline what helped him and the cast make the ordeal a “calming” experience:

There was a peace that sort of came over all of us when we were in the camps, and you reach a level of love that goes beyond what you’re used to in your everyday because everything gets stripped away, and you come down to the bare bones of, ‘Is my mate okay Am I okay? How can I help? Do you want a jelly bean?’ You’re watching each other and you’re taking care of each other. So it becomes quite primal, and I’m just really grateful to have shared that with these lads and the other boys… it was a really beautiful experience.

I see where Jacob Elordi is coming from, as everyone in the camp scenes seemingly had to lose weight. It wasn’t an individual experience. I can understand how a sense of humor may have helped the ensemble's shared experience be easier for everyone.

Jacob Elordi and his fellow cast members of The Narrow Road to the Deep North having to lose a lot of weight emphasizes their dedication to portraying the brutal reality faced by WWII POWs. As tough as it may have been, it’s good to know the whole cast had a sense of humor to help keep them going. Keep checking into our streaming schedule to see when the period drama miniseries will hit Amazon in the U.S.