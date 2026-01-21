Buffy’s James Marsters Reacts To Fans Saying Spike Was Their Gay Awakening

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a cult classic TV series, and one of the best supernatural teen dramas ever. The series, which is streaming with a Hulu subscription, is still re-watched to this day, especially by the '90s kids who watched its original run on TV. During that time and the decades that have followed fans have debated Angel vs Spike, with the latter famously played by actor James Marsten. And he recently offered his reaction to fans who claimed his beach blonde vampire was their gay awakening.

The Buffy cast remains synonymous with their roles, including Marsten's iconic tenure as Spike. He recently reunited with Cordelia Chase actress Charisma Carpenter on her podcast, where she brought up Spike's status as a gay icon, and a catalyst for some fans realizing their sexuality. Carpenter's Instagram show him responding sweetly, saying:

Yes! It makes me feel so grateful to be a part of a show that mattered

Talk about a supportive ally. James Marsters did a ton of shirtless scenes throughout his tenure on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, leading him to become a bit of a sex symbol in the '90s. In his conversation with Carpenter he confirmed that he's heard from LGBTQ+ fans who told him about how Spike opened their eyes, and he seemingly loves that being part of the show's legacy.

Aside from Spike's frequent shirtless scenes, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is largely popular among queer fans thanks to its groundbreaking portrayal of a same-sex romance. Alyson Hannigan's Willow came out as a lesbian in Season 4, and her relationship with Amber Benson's Tara was shown long before queer representation became commonplace.

LGBTQ+ fans also sometime find a kinship with Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character. Particularly the Season 2 scene where she comes out as a Slayer to her mother, and the argument that follows. That's a back and forth that many queer folks can unfortunately relate to, when not being accepted by their family members.

(Image credit: Mutant Enemy)

As you may know, Sarah Michelle Gellar is working on a Buffy revival series, titled New Sunnydale and expected to arrive on Hulu. Fans are curious to see which other OG members of the cast might appear, including James Marsters. Of course, having Spike or Angel reappear might offer some logistical challenges, as they're both vampires who are supposed to be ageless. If they're going to appear in the new Buffy episodes, we might need something like digital de-aging technology to make it make sense narratively.

It's currently unclear when Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale will premiere, but it is expected to arrive sometime in the 2026 TV schedule. For now, you can re-watch the original series' full seven-season run on Hulu.