‘The Devil Is A Lie’: Jamie Foxx Shares Honest Message After Being Hit In The Face With Glass And Receiving Stitches Due To Reported Altercation
It doesn't seem like you can keep Mr. Foxx down.
Jamie Foxx garnered attention from fans this weekend following an alleged altercation that took place at a restaurant. It was reported that the fan-favorite actor had been assaulted, with glass having apparently been thrown at his face. Following the situation, a representative for Foxx spoke out, explaining that he was indeed injured during the ordeal and that he was recovering. It was also confirmed that he needed stitches near his mouth. Now, the actor himself is sharing a response and not holding back in doing so.
Amid the reports regarding his health, the Day Shift star took to Instagram to speak out. He didn’t share any specifics regarding what happened at the restaurant or an update on the state of his reported injuries. What the Oscar winner did include, however, was a screenshot that read, “The devil is busy… but I’m too blessed to be stressed.” The 57-year-old entertainer also doubled down on that declaration with the sentiments he shared in his caption:
Jamie Foxx reportedly celebrated his birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 13. Onlookers reportedly spotted the comedian with members of his family, including his daughters, Corinne and Anelise. Sometime that evening, patrons at a nearby table were allegedly rude to Foxx and his party. With that, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star allegedly confronted the group and asked them to stop, after which someone apparently threw the glass at his mouth. Local authorities were later called to the eatery, and an assault report was reportedly completed.
While the multihyphenate didn’t get into specifics about the incident, his sentiments suggest that he’s not sweating anything that comes his way. This tracks with what’s known about the Just Mercy star, who typically opts to exude positivity and lift others up. For example, he did just that a few years ago when sending a supportive message to Will Smith upon the release of his historical drama, Emancipation.
These past few months have seen Jamie Foxx do some celebrating of his own due to the recently released comedy special he mentioned in his IG post, What Had Happened Was… In his return to stand-up, Foxx opens up about various facets of his life, including the medical emergency he suffered last year. He even makes a joke about Diddy while getting candid about his hospital stay. As Foxx mentioned, the production is currently trending high amongst the streamer’s various TV offerings.
Speaking of that same digital platform, the actor and comedian is set to headline one of its original films on the 2025 movie schedule – Back in Action – which co-stars Cameron Diaz. It goes without saying that the Project Power star is choosing to dwell on the positive aspects of life as opposed to the negative following the restaurant incident. And that’s understandable, especially considering just how much he has to be thankful for right now.
Grab a Netflix subscription and check out Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was… now. Also, be sure to check out Back in Action when it hits that same streamer on January 17, 2025.
