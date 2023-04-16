Jason Sudeikis Revealed His Ted Lasso Mustache Inspiration, And It Totally Checks Out

If you were asked to describe the look of Ted Lasso, how long would it take you to bring up the mustache? I’m guessing not long. Star Jason Sudeikis’ otherworldly ‘stache is, without question, the relatable character’s most prominent feature, and not surprisingly, it apparently takes its inspiration from another beloved coach's trademark facial hair.

Sudeikis and an army of his Ted Lasso co-stars recently sat down with Variety for a Q&A about Season 3, which is currently on Apple+. The topic of the character’s origins quickly came up, and Sudeikis talked about brainstorming inside the pool of a house he was renting at the time. He thought Ted Lasso sounded like a funny name and soon focused in on longtime Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka as a visual inspiration. Here’s a portion of his quote…

The reason he had a mustache is because of Mike Ditka, the Chicago Bears coach. In the original commercials, I wore little polyester shorts. That’s why I had the glasses. That was all Ditka and his look.

As someone who was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, this is an absolutely fantastic reveal. Mike Ditka, in the late 80s and early 90s, was basically a god in the city and the surrounding area. Even to this day, the 1986 Bears team, coached by Ditka, is referenced constantly, and it’s still an assumption you’re referring to him if you say Da Coach. He was a one of a kind character and his look was an all-timer. Check out this rugged sexiness…

(Image credit: Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The best thing about Mike Ditka's look is how it feels unruly but also quietly well put together, whether he's wearing his sunglasses or not. It tells anyone looking you both shouldn't mess with this guy but also, he's organized and presentable enough that you can trust him to coach the team. If he was your only option to look after a child, you'd know he'd make sure they didn't die but also that he'd probably feed them polish sausage and show them how to use a saw.

The Ted Lasso/ Mike Ditka mustache originally started as a series of commercials after NBC/ Peacock acquired the premiere league. It later turned into a series on Apple+, and what a series it turned out to be. Its first two seasons were nominated for a combined forty Emmy Awards, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive with many noting how thoughtful it is with difficult subject matter.

Its third season, which fans and critics are also loving, is currently airing on Apple+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't checked it out yet, you should get on that. It offers a whole lot more than the trademark mustache, although to be clear, the mustache is worth the Apple+ subscription alone.