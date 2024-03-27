Jennifer Garner Responded After The Last Thing He Told Me Got Renewed For Season 2, But Fans Have All The Questions
The mystery isn't over.
One of the most gripping new shows among the 2023 TV schedule was the Jennifer Garner-starring The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave’s 2021 thriller about a woman dealing with the mysterious disappearance of her husband. Following the show’s success, Apple officially picked the show up for another season, leaving fans with all the questions about the big jpdate.
Apple TV+ confirmed its order for another season for The Last Thing He Told Me. After Jennifer Garner herself shared the news and offered up her own response, fans had lots of questions about what's on the way in Season 2. And don’t worry, we have have some answers…
Jennifer Garner Reacts To The Last Thing He Told Me Renewal
First off, Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram to share the news. Here’s what she commented:
Garner celebrated the show's new lease on small-screen life simply with a picture of a news headline about The Last Thing He Told Me's renewal. The post left a lot of people excited about the forthcoming season, but also rather confused.
The Questions Fans Have About Season 2
As soon as Garner shared the news, tons of fans of both the series and the original novel all took to the comment section with ton of questions at the ready. Check some of them out:
- “It’s a book! It ended just like the book did. How are they going to do that??!” - @grneyed1
- “Will the author be writing a follow up? Since the series ended where the book ended I wonder who will write the next bit.” - @bbatting
- “Oh wow, ok. Is there a follow up book I missed or are they just adding to the storyline on tv?” - @dinah.might
- “This makes no sense. The series ended perfectly. If you’d read the book, you’d agree.” - @randy_bucko_pog
- “I thought it was done. The ending seemed to explain it” - @imnancyda
The question of how the story will go on is certainly valid, considering The Last Thing He Told Me was initially supposed to be a miniseries that very much clung to a beginning, middle and end. However, the renewal details provide a simple and direct answer.
Author Laura Dave has decided to pen a novel sequel to the storyline that is set to be published in 2025, ahead of the premiere of the second season. Dave was the co-creator of The Last Thing He Told Me first season alongside Josh Singer, and that partnership will continue for Season 2, so viewers can presumably expect as authentic an adaptation as can be.
Apple's report also shared that much of The Last Thing He Told Me cast including Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and David Morse will return for the mysterious next season as well. Garner also commented this about the renewal:
The trajectory of The Last Thing He Told Me may remind one of Big Little Lies, which was expanded into two seasons after being based on a single book and is rumored to be returning for a third season. For fans of the TV series and novel, this news is exciting for the expansion of the story! You can watch the entire first season now with an AppleTV+ subscription, all while getting ready for even more upcoming book adaptations here on CinemaBlend.
