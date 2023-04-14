The Last Thing He Told Me: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

We might be in a peak time for upcoming book-to-screen adaptations , with upwards of 20 such titles coming out just this year alone. Anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription will know that the service is home to some of those works, and now viewers can watch The Last Thing He Told Me cast turn author Laura Dave’s 2021 novel into a limited series that focuses on a woman trying to find out what happened to her husband after he disappears, as she also attempts to protect her teen stepdaughter.

There are several recognizable players in the new mystery/thriller, but if you’re wondering where you may have seen them before, we have all the information for you right here!

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jennifer Garner (Hannah)

It would be hard not to recognize Jennifer Garner or to have seen at least one of her movies or TV shows in the past 20 plus years that she’s been a major star. She first rose to prominence as the kick-ass secret agent hero Sydney Bristow on the popular ABC series, Alias, in 2001 (which netted her four consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), and went on to a number of other high profile films and series.

On the big screen, she’s known for starring in films like the hit friends-to-lovers romance 13 Going On 30, the Daredevil spinoff, Elektra, Catch and Release, Juno, The Kingdom, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Love, Simon, Yes Day, and The Adam Project. Her series also include the Lena Dunham co-created 2018 HBO comedy, Camping, voicing Mama Llama on Llama Llama, and her recent role as Evie Adler on the Starz Party Down revival .

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Angourie Rice (Bailey)

Star on the rise Angourie Rice will be a known face to many viewers with a Netflix subscription, as she played the young version of Rebel Wilson’s character in the Senior Year cast in 2022, but the talent is also incredibly recognizable for her role as Betty Brant in the most recent trio of Spider-Man films: Homecoming, Far from Home, and No Way Home.

She also starred in Honor Society for Paramount+ in 2022, and has made memorable appearances in movies such as the Ryan Gosling/Russell Crowe action comedy, The Nice Guys, Sofia Coppola’s 2017 Southern Gothic thriller, The Beguiled, and series like Black Mirror and the acclaimed crime drama, Mare of Easttown.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Owen)

Millions of people with an HBO or HBO Max subscription likely know Coster-Waldau best from his eight seasons portraying bad guy-turned-basically reformed good guy (despite his continued love for his still-evil sister) Jaime Lannister as a part of the Game of Thrones cast , but he’s done dozens of films and series in his native Scandinavia, like the 2011 action thriller, Headhunters, A Taste of Hunger, Exit Plan, and 2022’s Against the Ice.

He’s also starred in big screen fare like the horror film, Mama, the Tom Cruise-led sci-fi hit, Oblivion, rom-com The Other Woman, fantasy epic Gods of Egypt, and crime thrillers like Small Crimes, Shot Caller, and The Silencing. The actor has also appeared in movies such as Kingdom of Heaven, Wimbledon, Black Hawk Down, and Bent.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Aisha Tyler (Jules)

While Aisha Tyler got her start as a stand-up comedian, she began her move into other areas of the entertainment industry with a guest role on the Don Johnson action comedy series, Nash Bridges, in 1996. Since then, she’s become known for a number of television hosting gigs, including her 2011-2020 run co-hosting The Talk on CBS, and on the CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway, which she began hosting in 2013.

TV fans will also know Tyler from her long-time work as Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds, as well as for her voice role as Lana Kane on the hit adult animation series, Archer. She’s also had memorable roles on shows such as Friends , Diary of a Future President, The Boys, Fear the Walking Dead, Supergirl, Two and a Half Men, The Comeback, Modern Family, and Hawaii Five-0.

(Image credit: ABC)

Augusto Aguilera (Grady)

Augusto Aguilera is likely best known for his time as Kieran on the short-lived, but beloved by fans , ABC Family drama, Chasing Life. Early 2022 saw him star on the ABC drama Promised Land as Mateo Flores, and he’s also been seen in such shows as Made for Love, Too Old to Die Young, Snowfall, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Major Crimes. The actor also appeared in the 2018 movie, The Predator.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Geoff Stults (Jake)

Geoff Stults got his breakout role, as Ben Kinkirk, on 7th Heaven in 2001, portraying the character for five years. He then went on to star on shows like The Finder, October Road, and Enlisted, while guest starring or recurring on series such as The Company You Keep, Guilty Party, Cowboy Bebop, Little Fires Everywhere, Grace and Frankie, The Odd Couple, Zoo, How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Stargirl, and many others.

He also appeared as Craig in the movie, Wedding Crashers, and has been in other films like The Break-Up, She’s Out of My League, J. Edgar, 12 Strong, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

(Image credit: TNT)

John Harlan Kim (Bobby)

John Harlan Kim will probably be best known to TV fans for his work as Albert Han on the Fox's long-running first-responder series, 9-1-1, and for his four seasons playing thief Ezekiel Jones on the TNT fantasy adventure show, The Librarians, but there are several other series and movies fans could have seen him in since he got his start on camera in 2010’s The Pacific mini-series.

The actor played Toby in Netflix’s popular 2022 romantic drama, Purple Hearts , portrayed Agent Park on the CW’s mystery drama Nancy Drew, and has also appeared in shows like Twenties, Pandora, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los Angeles, along with lending his talents to the 2021 Denzel Washington movie, The Little Things.