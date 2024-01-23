'We’ve Got To Start Keeping Our Mouths Shut': What Nicole Kidman And Others Have Said About Big Little Lies Season 3, And Why It's Taken So Long

As one of the best shows on Max, Big Little Lies has slowly been making its way back to the surface for a pretty good reason. The hit HBO drama had its Season 2 finale in July 2019, and while there have been rumors of a third season and HBO never officially ended the show, nothing happened. However, in recent months, stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley have teased the highly-anticipated Season 3. Since it definitely seems to be coming, why has it taken so long?

Where We’re At With Big Little Lies Season 3

Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon confirmed to Variety that she and Nicole Kidman “have been working on it a lot.” Kidman, meanwhile, has mostly kept her lips pretty tight when it comes to details, but was previously open to a Season 3 of Big Little Lies. The actress did tell the same outlet though that the two of them are “texting every day.” Not too many details have been released as of now regarding their conversations about the HBO show returning, but Kidman stresses something’s happening:

We can't say anything more. We've got to start keeping our mouths shut ... we've got to button it.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley also opened up about the third season, telling Harper’s Bazaar that it’s “been a dream” for them to do another installment.

However, back in 2019, after Season 2 had aired, HBO and Max Content Chairman/CEO Casey Bloys wasn’t too sure about another season, noting that there was no “obvious story.” However, he was open to any and all possibilities. Fast forward almost five years, and his sentiments remain the same.

Why Big Little Lies Season 3 Has Taken So Long

Bloys told Variety in 2024 that he’s heard “a little bit about the idea," and he thinks "it could be great.” Considering it’s been so long since the expensive HBO series was last in production and everyone’s been busy with other projects, it may not be as easy as one would hope to get Season 3 going. However, Bloys is optimistic about the long-awaited season:

Where you have all these stars, you’ve got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written. So, there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody’s very busy. But it’s a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We’re excited when they’re ready, and we will take those steps when they’re ready.

With the new season still being in its early stages, it probably won’t be happening for a while. Luckily, once it gets going and schedules start to line up, then hopefully, more information will be released. Even though interest in shows dies down the longer they’re on hiatus, with Big Little Lies’ characters and cast, it’s hard to not get excited about the thought of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and more reuniting once again.

It's hard to tell how long it will be until Season 3 is out, or at the very least, officially confirmed by HBO. They may be working on it, but things could always change in terms of story, interest, and the like. Five years is a long time to wait, but the fact that there seems to be new information coming out about Big Little Lies every so often builds that excitement back up. So you never know what could happen.

For now, fans will want to watch the first two seasons of Big Little Lies with a Max subscription to prepare, just in case.