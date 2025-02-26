Jensen Ackles Confirmed Supernatural's Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins For The Boys' Final Season, And The Video They Made Together Is A+

Supernatural fans, if you’re not into The Boys, now might be a good time to catch up with your Amazon Prime subscription . Following Jensen Ackles being established as Captain America parody character Soldier Boy when he joined The Boys Season 3 cast , he’ll be bringing along his Supernatural boys with him for the fifth and final season , which is currently in production. Ackles made the announcement with his former Supernatural co-stars, and it’s too good.

The Boys Instagram account caught Supernatural fans off guard when a video was posted of Jensen Ackles telling Jared Padelecki they have “work to do”. Check it out:

Jared Padelecki sweetly answers Ackles’ call in the video by saying he’s gotta “tell Misha,” as in Misha Collins, a.k.a. Castiel. Collins ends the post in the best way possible by answering and asking “What are we doing?” before The Boys logo pops up. It’s the best tease you could give to confirm that the entire trio from Supernatural will all reunite in the final season of The Boys. And the Instagram reactions were so on point. Check it:

If you’ve been following The Boys closely, you might not be too surprised. The show was developed by Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural. Considering he worked with Ackles and Padalecki in particular for many years on the CW series, they must be basically family. And after Ackles was cast as Soldier Boy, he talked about getting Padalecki on board .

Fans of Supernatural are literally getting the best of both worlds now that both Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will be coming as a package deal for the last season of The Boys. Now, we don’t know who they are playing, but per Entertainment Weekly , their roles will be in a guest star capacity. Considering the Supernatural creator is behind the reunion, we expect some cheeky, clever nod to their beloved first TV show together.

Following the events of Season 4, where Soldier Boy came back, Supernatural fans must of course be hoping that the three actors have entangled plotlines. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Soldier Boy is also getting his own spinoff , so is it possible the boys could be coming by to set up another show of their own? Can you imagine? The Supernatural fandom would break in the best way possible.

We don’t know when The Boys is coming back for its last season, but our best guess is in 2026. After this news, it can’t come close enough.