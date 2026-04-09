That Regrettable Time Jensen Ackles Mixed Up Lube And Hand Sanitizer (And Yeah, It Was For The Boys)

Few shows will ever attain the same level of NSFW debauchery that The Boys consistently oozes from its every orifice. The fifth and final season has finally landed on the 2026 TV schedule via Amazon Prime subscription, and it’s definitely on par with past seasons in critics’ opinions. That said, co-star Jensen Ackles likely hopes at least one thing or two is different from previous years: proper prop placement.

Speaking with CinemaBlend about the new season alongside his co-star and on-screen father Antony Starr, Ackles shared a delightfully sordid story about the time when he (and allegedly “many” others on the set) mixed up hand sanitizer and body lubricant. You know, that common thing that people do, probably more often than anyone would expect. (In the sense that it happening even once is more than I’d have expected.)

Asked about any on-set mementos that may have been liberated from the set, Ackles went just so slightly over the top when sharing his response, saying:

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I remember during ‘Herogasm,’ it was 2021 and COVID was still hanging around a little bit. Our crew was still wearing masks, and so on. There was hand sanitizer peppered out throughout the set, quite readily available. And Set Dec decided to put them right next to the set decoration in ‘Herogasm’ which was the lube.

Ah yes. Ye Olde sub-legendary “Herogasm” episode. The installment remains one of The Boys' most extreme episodes, in part for setting a penis on fire, so it only makes sense that things would skew less than sanitary behind the scenes as well. Thankfully, Ackles anecdote isn't quite as extreme as it possibly could have been. He continued:

They had just vats of lube everywhere, and they thought, ‘That’s where we’re gonna put the hand sanitizer.’ So I think many of us thought it was hand sanitizer and ended up with just a palm full of Astroglide. And I was like, ‘Wow, they must have really put a lot of aloe into this sanitizer.' So I’m not sure I would have taken any of those [from set].

Starr made a joke about having hands that were impossible to dry off, which seems like the kind of thing Homelander would also be into. Although with more of a bent towards breast milk rather than either hand sanitizer or lube.

I do have a question or two about this fateful mix-up on The Boys' set. Was "Lube" the brand of hand sanitizer, and that's why Ackles got mixed up? Or, on the flip side, was the lube branded as Hand Sanitizer? Probably neither is the case, but at least I tried giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Check out the video from CinemaBlend's interview below!

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I'm just going to blindly assume that Ackles' reasons for being Nervous about reuniting with Supernatural co-stars. has nothing to do with vats of lube everywhere. Although if it IS all connected, certain parts of this fandom would go absolutely buck wild.

With or without any additional lube on hand, the first two episodes of The Boys Season 5 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.