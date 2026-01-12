Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Dress Is My Favorite Version Of The Sheer Dress Trend

Awards Season is upon us, and folks at the 2026 Golden Globes definitely turned out the fashion. While Selena Gomez rocked a gorgeous feathered gown, Jennifer Lopez is the latest star to put her spin on the sheer dress trend. And the look is so striking that I think it's my favorite take on the often viral see-through dress. What can't JLo wear?

The "Let's Get Loud" singer has had plenty of iconic fashion moments, including Lopez's iconic green Versace dress. She once again hit out of the park at the Globes this year, wearing a see-through gown with dramatic tulle at the bottom and flowers that strategically cover part of her body. Check it out below, where you'll also notice that the pop star, actor, and producer remains ageless.

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Talk about stunning. Between the sheer panels and the expert styling, this is definitely a Globes look that's going to go viral. The dress is by Jean-Louis Cherrer, and her jewels are by Sabyasachi. I maintain JLo was snubbed for her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, and should have included in the 2026 Golden Globe nominations. But you can't deny how effective and memorable this look is at the ceremony.

The trend of sheer dresses began when Florence Pugh wore see-through Valentino dress back in 2022, with the actress facing body shaming online. But that didn't stop her from going sheer, and plenty of other actresses have followed suit. Jennifer Lopez is the latest example of this, and is by far my favorite take on this empowering trend.

Rachel Zegler rocked a sheer dress this past December, and earlier in the fall bot Margot Robbie and Rachel Zegler wore see through looks. It's always fun seeing how each celebrity brings something new to the assignment, and the Selena actress provided yet another memorable variation.

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's YouTube Channel)

While Kiss of the Spider Woman didn't perform at the box office, I was hoping early buzz for Jennifer Lopez's performance would carry through deep into Awards Season. She gave an outstanding performance, with her talent as an actress, dancer, and vocalist all on display for the movie musical. This isn't the first time that fans like me have been bummed about JLo not getting her flowers, as she was notably snubbed from an Oscar nomination for Hustlers.

You can't deny how much of a fashion icon Jennifer Lopez, and this Golden Globes look is further proof why you want the accomplished multihyphenate at your event. And years in, there are still ways for the sheer dress trend to deliver surprises.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lopez has a number of projects coming down the line, although whether or not they arrive in time for the 2026 movie release list.