Someone Pointed Out Coach Beard Is Starting To Look Like A Different Ted Lasso Character (And I Can't Unsee It)

If you’ve raised your eyebrow over Coach Beard’s evolving look in Season 4 of Ted Lasso, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, you’re definitely not alone. From the new blue eyes and the hairstyle to the piercings and changes in his wardrobe, things look different for Brendan Hunt’s character. In fact, he’s starting to look like a different character from the Emmy-winning comedy, and now I can’t stop thinking about it.

Personally, I’m finding it all a bit jarring, and maybe that’s the point. Ever since Coach Beard was told he’s old on New Year’s Eve, he’s been in a bit of a tailspin. Call it a midlife crisis if you’re looking for a label, but he seems to be trying to set himself apart as being younger and more hip in the eyes of those around him. The fact that it’s all manifesting externally seems like a cry for help that makes it all feel like someone needs to sit him down and have a conversation. Or at least they should let him know that sharing a hairstyle with Jamie Tartt may not be the best way to go.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

In a case of not being able to unsee it once you see it, it’s hard not to notice that we’ve seen Coach Beard's latest haircut and bold fashion choices before. And it’s not a case of who wears it better. It’s really more down to what’s going on and why he’s choosing to express it this way. As one of the best examples of friendship on television, we’re at the point where Ted should probably be a little less subtle in his concern and address this a little more directly with his pal. However, until then, I’m also curious to see how much further the Jamie Tartt-ification of Coach Beard will go.

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Since the start of Ted Lasso, Coach Beard has always been a bit of a mystery. Brendan Hunt's Beard has always provided a balance to Jason Sudeikis’ heartfelt optimism, as he's been a reliable second-in-command on and off the field. However, it’s also clear that whatever happened in the life he was leading in the three years since Ted’s departure in the Season 3 finale had an effect on him and has made him feel a bit off-balance. All around, it’s an interesting choice for that to manifest in the hair styling of Jamie Tartt, as perfectly laid out in the Instagram post below:

While critical response to Ted Lasso Season 4 has been mixed, the thing that truly makes one of the best Apple shows so special is the friendships. From Rebecca and Keeley to Roy and Jamie to Ted and Beard, it’s all friendship goals to aspire to. Hopefully, Ted can figure out exactly what’s going on with Beard before we get to the point where Phil Dunster starts playing him.

There is still the finale of Ted Lasso, which you can watch with an Apple TV subscription, to go before Season 4 wraps up. Even though we don’t yet know what the future of the characters is beyond that, I’m curious to see where things are left for Coach Beard and what he looks like by the time the end credits roll.