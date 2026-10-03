The Big Promises Diddy Is Supposedly Making To His Fellow Prison Inmates

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still making headlines while serving his four-year (or 50-month) prison sentence and, last week, he caught attention for the lifestyle he’s allegedly been living behind bars. While it was previously said that Combs had settled into his life at FCI Fort Dix, it was just recently alleged that the ex-rapper had fellow inmates tending to his needs during his stint. Now, insiders are claiming there’s another side to this situation. Supposedly, Diddy made some hefty promises to the men who’d been assisting him in the pen.

Up to this point, the Sean John founder has allegedly been “running that prison like he owns the place” and, supposedly, “people compete to get close to him”. That same source who spoke to Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack also alleged that 56-year-old Combs “basically created a VIP section behind bars.” That’s, in great part, due to the men who’ve reportedly been helping Combs (who’s since been moved to solitary confinement). And, in exchange, he’s purportedly been offering them cash compensation, jobs and party invites:

He’s telling these guys, ‘When I’m out, I’ve got you.’ Jobs, money, opportunities — they’ve even been invited to his next White Party. He’s handing out promises like party favors.

As noted by Shuter, it was NBC that initially broke the news that fellow inmates were reportedly completing tasks for him like cooking, cleaning and handling fan mail. The report even claimed Combs would receive Chinese-style massages from one man. Despite the promises of compensation, another source suggests his fellow prisoners shouldn’t expect him to follow through with his promises of work and White Parties. The unnamed individual sums up that assumption as follows:

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Don’t start shopping for white outfits. These guys are useful to Diddy today. Once those prison gates open, they may discover their invitations got lost in the mail.

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Something that’s been relatively consistent when it comes to reports about Combs is the notion of him being strategic in prison and trying to “manage his narrative” during his stint. Investigative reporter Cheyenne Roundtree – author of Bad Boy for Life: The Rise and Fall of Sean Combs – even alleged that Combs made a “forbidden” phone call to a member of his team to discuss a blog post. Roundtree’s coverage of the Grammy winner has been quite extensive, as she’s also broken down her thought process on his ability to thrive professionally amid controversies.

As for the controversy that led to Diddy’s imprisonment, he was arrested in 2024 in connection with a federal investigation and charged with several offenses. Combs went on trial from May to July 2025 and was ultimately charged with two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under The Mann Act. He was, however, acquitted of the more severe charges, which were sex-trafficking and racketeering. Combs was sentenced in the fall of 2025 and, since then his appeal attempt has been moving forward as well.

When it comes to what Sean Combs might do when he’s released, it’s been suggested that he wants to make a comeback. Roundtree also believes he’ll make one major career move – create a documentary to discuss his account of his legal issues. Of course, we don’t know for sure whether Combs’ post-prison plans will involve any of the people he reportedly made promises to, but what is known is that after a recent change, he’ll now be released on January 21, 2028.