Rihanna's First New Song In Years Is Coming With Black Panther 2, And Fans Are Sounding Off On Twitter

After waiting what feels like an eternity, fans will get to hear Rihanna’s first song in years when she drops “Lift Me Up." The song is part of the soundtrack for one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming projects : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to a Marvel press release, the song is “a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.” While Rihanna’s involvement has been rumored , now that it’s confirmed fans are freaking out, and for good reason.

This comes not long after Rihanna announced she’d be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show . Between these two announcements, and the anticipation of more new music, fans are ecstatic about the pop star's return. This fan encapsulated the excitement well, posting this hilarious video in response to Rihanna:

I can’t believe my eyes rihanna is actually not playing games this time pic.twitter.com/L0zpIhF46yOctober 26, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, another fan noted that it has been 7 whole years since we’ve gotten new music from the pop star turned entrepreneur, and visualized her excitement with this video :

WE DID IT NAVY😭😭 NEW RIHANNA MUSIC AFTER 7 YEARS pic.twitter.com/SpR2blowOlOctober 26, 2022 See more

As you can see in Rihanna’s post there is a tiny clip of the song playing. It’s really just her humming, but after being deprived of her music for so long, lots of fans are reacting like this :

Rihanna fans hearing her humming for 6 seconds pic.twitter.com/C4OArsrup3October 26, 2022 See more

Another Twitter user is pointing out how wild it is that Rihanna’s return is going to be with a Marvel movie soundtrack, writing:

Marvel getting the official Rihanna solo song after the hiatus is insane kinda…. Why they wonOctober 26, 2022 See more

While it is kind of surprising that her comeback is for a Marvel movie, it’s not just any Marvel movie. Black Panther is a cultural phenomenon. Its soundtrack is critically acclaimed, and the song “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. The soundtrack also featured acclaimed artists like Khalid, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak and many more. So, the Black Panther music has a prestigious history, and Rihanna joining this elite group of artists is super exciting. While Kevin Feige isn’t sure about the sequel’s chances at the Oscars , I have a good feeling about it, especially since Rihanna is involved.

"Lift Me Up" was created by Rihanna, the film’s director Ryan Coogler, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, and the Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson. From the hint of the song we got, it sounds like it will be a beautiful and moving way to honor Boseman and his character King T’Challa.

Rihanna is just one of many reasons to be excited about this highly anticipated addition to the 2022 movie schedule . Between the music, honoring Boseman’s legacy, and having the chance to return to Wakanda with beloved characters I have no doubt Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an exciting and important movie.