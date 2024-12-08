Jonathan Bailey Said 'We'll See Hints Of Anthony From Season 1' In Bridgerton Season 4, And I Have A Theory About Why That Could Happen
Will Season 1 Anthony re-enter the chat, sans sideburns?
I don’t know if you remember, but long before Colin and Penelope’s Bridgerton love story, and one season before Anthony and Kate’s played out, the Viscount Bridgerton was an overly protective sibling and, as Lady Whistledown would say, “a capital R rake.” However, he’s evolved since marrying the love of his life, and he’s a bit softer these days. According to the man who plays him though, Jonathan Bailey, we could see a bit of Season 1 Anthony back in action during Season 4 of Bridgerton. So, obviously, I have a theory about why that might happen.
What Jonathan Bailey Said About ‘Hints Of Anthony From Season 1’ Appearing in Bridgerton Season 4
No matter what Jonathan Bailey is promoting, and that includes the 2024 movie schedule smash Wicked, questions about Bridgerton are bound to come up. So, while chatting with W Magazine about his new musical, he was also asked about the binge-able Netflix series and Kate and Anthony. While answering a question about “new layers [he’s] found in their relationship,” the actor said the following about the evolution of his character:
He went on to say that Anthony got his smile back after he found Kate, “his soulmate,” and that has allowed him to be more playful and carefree. However, when Bailey returns as Anthony in Season 4, it sounds like that protectiveness and sense of duty might come back into play, as the Fellow Travelers actor teased:
So, while the viscount is genuinely happy and secure in his own relationship, it seems like Anthony’s old ways might come back to haunt him. And to me, that makes a whole lot of sense, because Season 4 focuses on his little brother and the second eldest Bridgerton, Benedict.
I Think That Means We’re About To See Protective Anthony Back To Defend Benedict
Do you remember Season 1 Anthony? I certainly do. The guy was overly protective of Daphne, he was desperately trying to not drown in his duty, and he was fairly dramatic. I mean, the guy got into a duel with the Duke over his little sister.
Now, I don’t think we’ll see that exact Anthony come Season 4. However, his struggles with duty and overprotectiveness might come into play.
In Season 3, Anthony and Kate were very much still in the honeymoon phase, and not really involved in Colin’s love life. In Season 4, I could see them being more settled, and the viscount diving headfirst back to his duties as the head of the household. With that comes lots of family drama and wrangling, and with Benedict being the focus of the upcoming season, I imagine, Anthony will have all eyes on him.
I could see him getting involved in Benedict’s courtship of Sophie. Maybe he’ll be opposed to his brother’s relationship with her. Possibly, he’ll support it, but help in ways that work against his sibling. No matter what though, we know that even though Anthony always acts with duty, honor and usually the best intentions in mind, it can 100% backfire.
Remember, Anthony paid to help get Benedict into art school without him knowing in Season 2. Also, let us not forget how wild he acted in Season 1 when he demanded that Daphne marry Simon.
I honestly am here for having a sprinkle of Season 1 Anthony in Season 4, because I’d love to see how the evolved viscount struggles with it and how Kate helps him through it. He adores his family, and he wants to do what’s right all the time. However, his protective actions can lead to hurtful outcomes, and that makes for great drama on TV.
Plus, as all Bridgerton stories go, things will likely come to a happy end, and hopefully, that involves Anthony growing into an even better viscount, sibling, husband and father.
To go back and see this Season 1 Anthony we’ve been talking about, you can steam Bridgerton with a Netflix subscription.
