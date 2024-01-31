Julia Roberts’ Leave The World Behind Has Hit A Huge Milestone For Netflix

Netflix released a copious amount of movies in 2023, many of which managed to strike a chord with viewers. A title that hit later in the year was Leave the World Behind – a book-to-screen adaptation directed by Sam Esmail and led by Julia Roberts. Upon its streaming release in November, many seemed to be buzzing about the post-apocalyptic flick on social media. Well, it would now appear that a number of people did watch it and are continuing to do so. That’s evidenced by the fact that the movie just hit a massive milestone for the streaming company that released it.

When it comes to streaming data, entertainment companies can be incredibly cagey. Specific figures are usually just given when a title manages to hit a serious benchmark. On that note, Netflix confirmed on X that Leave the World Behind has reached the No. 8 spot on its list of Most Popular English Films List, as it’s notched 136.3 million views. To say that this is an impressive accomplishment would be an understatement, and that’s not all. Deadline reports that the psychological thriller could very well move up one slot very soon.

As it stands, Jennifer Lopez’s 2023 chart-topping action thriller, The Mother , is currently at No. 7 with a total of 136.4 million views. Sam Esmail’s movie, however, could surpass that tally, according to the trade. That would definitely make sense due to just how close those two numbers are at the moment. There’s even a chance that it could go higher before it's all said and done, as the streamer calculates the success of its titles using a 91-day premiere window.

This is a true testament to the efforts of all those involved with the making and production of Leave the World Behind. I’m not sure how many analysts would’ve expected it to become a breakout success for the streamer. Nevertheless, if this era of digital media consumption has taught us anything, it’s that it’s hard to predict just what might pop off and connect with audiences. Kudos to the cast and crew for their work and managing to attract so many Netflix subscribers !

More on Leave the World Behind (Image credit: Getty Images / Netflix) What It's Like To Geek Out With Barack Obama | Sam Esmail 'Leave The World Behind' Interview

An adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, the movie centers on the Sandford family, who find themselves slowly grappling with the apocalypse while on a weekend getaway. They also forge a somewhat uneasy alliance with the Scotts – a father and daughter who own the house at which the Sanfords are staying. The film features a strong cast, with Julia Roberts being joined by Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha'la and Kevin Bacon. Sam Esmail both directs and writes, while Barack and Michelle Obama are among the producers. (The Obamas’ involvement actually spurred conspiracy theories .)

Leave the World Behind earned mostly positive reviews from critics and, as of this writing, it holds a 75% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes in that regard. What’s really interesting is that the audience approval score is only at 35%. Though the numbers would indicate that plenty of people tuned in, it’s hard to say how exactly that number correlates with the viewership figures that just dropped. Regardless of why people decided to watch though, I’d be willing to bet everyone walked away with endless questions regarding that ominous (and Friends -adjacent) conclusion .

I’m curious as to just how high the film will get in the rankings before that 91 day-period is officially over. Time will tell but, based on the information that’s been presented, I’d say it has a solid chance of finishing in a high spot.