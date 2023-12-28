Leave The World Behind Director Addresses Conspiracy Theories About The Obamas’ Involvement

Leave The World Behind has been a big hit on Netflix since it premiered on the 2023 movie schedule in early December. As one of the best thrillers of 2023 continues to rank high on Netflix’s most streamed movies this week, it’s time to debunk those conspiracy theories surrounding former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s involvement in the movie.

Since the release starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke and executive produced by the Obamas tackles the topic of the end of the world via international hackers, conspiracy theorists have been having a field day about Leave The World Behind. After watching the movie throughout December, some viewers have taken to social media to comment their thoughts about it signaling the end of times. When the film’s director Sam Esmail was asked about this, here’s how he responded:

I think the silly thing about the whole thing is President Obama really came on a couple of months before we started shooting, so the script had basically been written and done. He obviously gave notes on the script, but the bones of the story and the sequences were already written. I would just say they’re pretty wrong in terms of his signaling. It had nothing to do with that.

For those who are feeling uneasy about the apocalyptic movie being some kind of hidden sign from the United States’ 44th president about how the end of the world will occur, let Leave The World Behind’s director Sam Esmail put your mind at ease. The script is actually based on a 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam of the same name, and as the filmmaker shared with Collider , the Obamas didn’t come on to the project until the movie was about to be shot. As Esmail continued:

Because President Obama is such a movie lover, he really focused his notes on trying to cinematically portray what was in the book in a really interesting way. The book was on his reading list, it’s one of his favorites, and he really wanted to do justice by the book and this theme about mistrust and this being a cautionary tale about what could happen if we don’t have that community or bond that holds us together. So he really gave notes with regards to character, empathy, and also the disaster elements. It was really across the board. And again, it was all in pursuit of making it into a good movie. That was his main focus.

Check Out Our Sam Esmail Interview (Image credit: Getty Images / Netflix) What It's Like To Geek Out With Barack Obama | Sam Esmail 'Leave The World Behind' Interview

During the interview, Esmail admitted that he’d seen the Leave The World Behind conspiracy theories online, but shared that the producers did not have a huge influence on the script since it’s a book adaptation and had already been written. Previously, Esmail has shared that Barack Obama did help “ground” him a bit more on how things “might unfold in reality” in regards to his experience watching real-life crises unfold as president.

The movie is one of many projects the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions have been behind this year. They also produced Netflix’s Rustin and American Symphony. Prior, Barack and Michelle Obama executive produced 2021’s Worth and Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart. While the subject matter of Leave The World Behind may feel more real thanks to the Obamas' involvement, Esmail’s comments debunk theories that the movie serves as some secret message from the former U.S. leader.