Leave The World Behind Director Addresses Conspiracy Theories About The Obamas’ Involvement
The Netflix hit has a former president behind its production.
Leave The World Behind has been a big hit on Netflix since it premiered on the 2023 movie schedule in early December. As one of the best thrillers of 2023 continues to rank high on Netflix’s most streamed movies this week, it’s time to debunk those conspiracy theories surrounding former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s involvement in the movie.
Since the release starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke and executive produced by the Obamas tackles the topic of the end of the world via international hackers, conspiracy theorists have been having a field day about Leave The World Behind. After watching the movie throughout December, some viewers have taken to social media to comment their thoughts about it signaling the end of times. When the film’s director Sam Esmail was asked about this, here’s how he responded:
For those who are feeling uneasy about the apocalyptic movie being some kind of hidden sign from the United States’ 44th president about how the end of the world will occur, let Leave The World Behind’s director Sam Esmail put your mind at ease. The script is actually based on a 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam of the same name, and as the filmmaker shared with Collider, the Obamas didn’t come on to the project until the movie was about to be shot. As Esmail continued:
During the interview, Esmail admitted that he’d seen the Leave The World Behind conspiracy theories online, but shared that the producers did not have a huge influence on the script since it’s a book adaptation and had already been written. Previously, Esmail has shared that Barack Obama did help “ground” him a bit more on how things “might unfold in reality” in regards to his experience watching real-life crises unfold as president.
The movie is one of many projects the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions have been behind this year. They also produced Netflix’s Rustin and American Symphony. Prior, Barack and Michelle Obama executive produced 2021’s Worth and Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart. While the subject matter of Leave The World Behind may feel more real thanks to the Obamas' involvement, Esmail’s comments debunk theories that the movie serves as some secret message from the former U.S. leader.
Since Leave The World Behind was first screened, it has received positive buzz from critics, while audiences are generally less impressed. You can check it out for yourself right now with a Netflix subscription. After you see it, take a look at our breakdown for the Leave The World Behind ending.
