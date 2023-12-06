What It's Like To Geek Out With Barack Obama | Sam Esmail 'Leave The World Behind' Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/director Sam Email joins the show to discuss his new Netflix film Leave the World Behind (starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon). He details his relationship with Barack Obama and his role as a producer, how influences from the likes of Stanley Kubrick make it into his own work, and more.

On Friday, we’ll be back with another full episode, and an exciting interview featuring two first-time guests to the show. …If it happens. Wish us luck!

