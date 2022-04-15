Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Hasn’t Taken A Break Since the Early Days Of The Big Bang Theory And How That’s Messed With Her Relationships

Most of us know what it’s like to work really hard. But, if you can easily understand not taking a vacation or other extended work break for, say, about 13 years, though, then you are in roughly the same professional boat as The Flight Attendant executive producer / star Kaley Cuoco , who’s been gearing up for the second season as part of the 2022 TV schedule . The uber-popular actress just revealed that she hasn’t taken a break since the early days of her previous television hit, The Big Bang Theory, and noted that she does believe it’s messed with her personal relationships.

What Does Kaley Cuoco Say Now About How Work Has Impacted Her Relationships?

I’m sure many actors would agree that finding yourself on a hit sitcom, especially if you work with people you like while enjoying the character you play, is a wonderful and pretty rare thing. Kaley Cuoco spent 12 seasons on what became one of the biggest shows on TV, The Big Bang Theory, which made her a huge star. But, during a recent interview with Glamour , Cuoco opened up about the past few months since her split from husband Karl Cook (they announced their divorce in early September 2021, after three years of marriage), and how she’s working toward a different future for herself, saying:

If I was hoping for something in my future, definitely giving more time to a relationship. Taking time off. My horses are so important to me. And even that really went to the wayside over the past year. [They] keep me sane. And I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work, and I want to have that in the future. I know now what I wasn’t doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I’ve fucked up, and I don’t want to do that again.

Oooh. Preach, Ms. Cuoco. There’s nothing quite like going through a difficult period in your life and being able to actually see how you contributed to your own problems, and realizing what you need to do to make things a bit easier on yourself as you move on, right? Cuoco, who was also married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, admitted that she’s always been “married” to her career because it’s her “first love.”

But, the star (who nabbed her first Emmy nomination for The Flight Attendant ) is now in therapy and working on moving away from that kind of “black-and-white” thinking about career versus relationships, as even her friendships have been impacted by it (though Cuoco had lots of fun filming The Flight Attendant Season 2 and has made BFFs on set ). She wants to “find the gray” and, therefore, more balance.

While Cuoco also said that she doesn’t want to marry again (despite Cuoco and Cook’s seemingly amicable divorce proceedings ), that doesn’t mean she’s done with romance altogether, but she knows that getting to that “gray” area of her life will be necessary first. Cuoco added:

And I want a relationship. I want a deeper relationship so that [I’m not afraid to] take a week off here and there. I want to take a breath between jobs, which I haven’t done since the beginning of Big Bang. I’ve not even taken a vacation. I don’t want to. The thought of going somewhere even for the weekend is like, I can’t. I love working. I would rather work than hang out on a beach somewhere. But [that relentless pursuit] was making me sick. I mean, the rash on my leg doesn’t lie. It was nuts. It’s gone now, but I know that I’m prone to it.