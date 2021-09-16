Karl Cook Won’t Fight Prenup In Divorce From The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco, Does Want Jewelry And More

Divorce is never easy, but one thing that can make already fraught emotions run even higher is when couples heading into a split begin to fight over money, property and other possessions gained during the marriage. The process tends to be way easier on all involved when there's no such conflict added to the mix, so former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is probably very glad that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Karl Cook, won't fight their pre-nuptial agreement in the divorce, though he does want some other things.

Kaley Cuoco surprised many in early September when she and Karl Cook jointly announced their plans to divorce after three years of marriage. The duo had only celebrated their anniversary in late June, and seemed, at the time, very happy to be together and looking forward to many more years together. It's previously been reported that Cuoco had an "ironclad" prenup in place before they wed, and, according to court papers obtained by E! News, Cook, apparently, has no plans to contest any part of it.

The Emmy-nominated star of The Flight Attendant filed for divorce from Cook on September 3, and he's now responded to that filing with one of his own, which also requests the split, on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences." Cook's filing also asks that the court's ability to give financial spousal support to either himself or Cuoco be terminated, which makes it appear that he has no intention of getting anything beyond whatever was already agreed to in their prenup.

Moreover, Cook has requested that any "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," along with "earnings and accumulations" of his from before, during, and after their union be returned to him.

Cook's response to Cuoco's divorce filing also calls for any property the couple shares to be "divided" based on "the terms" of their premarital agreement, and asserts that legal fees should be paid by both parties, while noting that "there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

Even though this is likely a very hard time for both Cuoco and Cook, it does appear that they are both doing what they can to make their divorce proceedings as peaceful and amicable as possible. They do still seem to have a great deal of "deep love and respect for one another," as they mentioned when announcing the split. In fact, Cook, who's an accomplished equestrian, recently won a competition, and Cuoco took the time to congratulate him on his success when he posted about it on social media, so these two may be able to remain friendly despite the differences which led to the divorce.

Both Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are, reportedly, worth around $100 million, so it's very good that they're not letting money get in the way of whatever feelings led to them getting together in the first place.