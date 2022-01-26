Looks Like Kaley Cuoco May Already Be Close To Wrapping On Her Divorce

Kaley Cuoco and her ex Karl Cook are still in the middle of splitting up, but it looks as if there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. The couple, who called it quits after three years of marriage at the beginning of September last year, recently filed some brand new paperwork that inches them much closer to being officially divorced, rather than simply consciously uncoupled.

Jabs at Gwyneth Paltrow aside, the gist is that Karl Cook reportedly put in for a ”declaration of disclosure,’ a set of documents in a divorce case that list things like income and assets, or even other stuff on your financial books like debt or general expenses. Per a new report over at The Blast , typically, this sort of documentation signals a divorce settlement is near. The paperwork was sent over to The Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant star's team on Tuesday.

Why Kaley Cuoco And Karl Cook's Divorce Is Significant

Celebrity divorces can often drag on and on. For a couple of examples, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in the middle of a bifurcated divorce for going on six years now. While not as impressive in length, Kelly Clarkson’s divorce has been in the headlines a lot thanks to a dispute with her ex Brandon Blackstock over a Montana ranch. And don’t even get me started on what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of… The point is, it’s nice when an ex-couple can get on the same page and move onward and forward quickly.

Interestingly, Karl Cook is actually using a divorce attorney that has been in the middle of some much more drawn out splits. That attorney is Laura Wasser and if the name sounds familiar it’s because she’s literally been involved in several of the divorce cases listed above. Wasser is Kim K’s divorce attorney and she worked on the Pitt-Jolie child custody case, as well. This divorce seems very different, and there may be a reason why.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco share no children (outside of some fur babies) and they also came into the marriage with their own assets and independence. Previous reports indicated that the two had a prenup in place before they married. A filing from Cook’s team previously mentioned he had actually asked the court to pass on spousal support, so it really seems that both parties are not planning to push anything outside of whatever was written into the prenuptial agreement.

This is honestly rare. Emotions can run high during a divorce. The aforementioned Kelly Clarkson divorce also had a prenup, for example, but in that case she had to go to court to make sure it was upheld. In Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's case, there's no contesting the assets and the former couple has even seemed supportive of one another since the split.

In fact, Cuoco commented on one of her ex-husband's social media posts after he won a major event at a horse show shortly after they called it quits. Neither have spoken out about the reasons behind their split, but at least in public, they seem to be putting their best feet forward.