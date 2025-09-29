Kate Middleton Took Her Kids To Visit The Harry Potter Set. The Very Hogwarts Reason Why An Insider Says It Was ‘Magical’ For Louis

A “faithful” Harry Potter TV series is happening at HBO Max with casting and filming underway. Even Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has a mini-town built for the show that includes a real school for the child actors, animal sanctuaries, and more to make the Wizarding World feel all the more real for the cast and crew. The luckiest ducks to get to visit the bewitching Harry Potter set would be Kate Middleton and her children, with an insider disclosing why it allegedly was especially “magical” for Prince Louis.

Back when the Harry Potter movies came out, Kate Middleton’s children weren’t even born yet. With The Boy Who Lived making his way to TV in 2027, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis can experience The Wizarding World in a way that no other fan of the J.K. Rowling series has.

The Hogsmeade Station set for Harry Potter, built on Windsor Great Park, was a short distance away from the Royal Family’s Forest Lodge home. Therefore, the Princess of Wales couldn’t let this opportunity go to waste, as The Daily Mail reported that she took her children for a visit to the streaming series set, with an insider talking about what the experience was allegedly like for them all:

It was so special, Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there so it really was a magical ticket.

That sounds like a real enchanting visit if I’ve ever heard of one. That Friday night, Kate Middleton and her kids got to meet the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione actors as well as watch some scenes being filmed. As Queen Camilla revealed in 2017 that Prince Charles would read to his grandkids the Harry Potter books, this must have been a real dream come true for the young royal kiddies.

However, it wasn’t the first time Kate Middleton and her children ventured into the Wizarding World set. Earlier that week, on a separate occasion, they all took a sneak peek at the £4million set built in Windsor, Berkshire, that duplicated the Scottish Highlands where the fantasy book series was set. Multiple set visits and getting to experience the behind-the-scenes filmmaking firsthand reveal the British family’s growing fascination with the magical world of Harry Potter.

If you can imagine visiting the Harry Potter set being a breathtaking experience for Kate Middleton and her two eldest children, the same insider said it was reportedly “magical” for Middleton’s third child, Prince Louis . Here’s the alleged reason why, and it’s relatable for any Harry Potter fan:

And as for Louis, he got the chance to ride on the train with the driver. He seemed to absolutely love it. It's the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express.

Prince Louis got to ride on the Hogwarts Express?! Talk about being one of the luckiest seven-year-olds out there. The magical train reportedly had taken him for a short ride that ran half a mile through the woodland. The iconic steam locomotive may play a vital role in the upcoming streaming series , but it’ll certainly be a strong childhood memory for Prince Louis that he will never forget.

