No Big Deal, Just A Weasley Family Reunion At A Muggle Restaurant

There’s no magic quite like a Weasley family reunion — especially when it happens in the real world. Fans of the Harry Potter movies were sent into a nostalgic frenzy this week after some of the franchise’s most beloved HP cast members, the mischievous twins James and Oliver Phelps, reunited with Bonnie Wright (aka Ginny Weasley) for dinner. The trio, known for playing the prankster twins Fred and George and their fiery younger sister, shared a meal together at a Muggle restaurant no less.

The mini family reunion took place in Baltimore, as confirmed by Oliver Phelps’ latest Instagram post. Sharing a photo of the three actors smiling around a dinner table with a city skyline twinkling behind them, Phelps captioned the post simply, “Family dinner in Baltimore 🤯🦀.” The post (seen below) is fandom catnip.

Noticeably absent from the Weasley sibling get-together were a few other beloved members of the wizarding family. Their on-screen parents, Molly and Arthur Weasley, played by Julie Walters and Mark Williams, weren’t part of the Baltimore dinner, nor were their movie siblings: Domhnall Gleeson (Bill), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Chris Rankin (Percy). And while diehard Harry Potter fans will remember Charlie Weasley from the books, the dragon-loving brother never made it into the page-to-film adaptations.

Even though it’s been more than a decade since the Harry Potter saga wrapped, the trio has stayed connected to the magical world that made them household names. James and Oliver Phelps continue to lean into their fandom roots as hosts of the baking competition series Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, which will debut its second season on Food Network and stream with an HBO Max subscription on November 2. The twins also reunited with their fellow cast members in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which aired in 2022.

It’s hardly the first time the trio has reunited off-screen. Wright joined the Phelps twins onstage at MegaCon 2025 in Orlando Earlier this year. During that fan panel, Wright revealed one of her most prized possessions from the franchise: a set of Harry Potter books signed by her castmates.

All three actors have stayed close to the fandom while carving out their own post-Potter paths. Bonnie Wright has become an author and environmental activist, recently releasing a sustainability-focused book, Go Gently, and welcoming her first child, Elio, in 2023.

As for James and Oliver Phelps, they’ve built a post-Hogwarts empire through their popular podcast Normal Not Normal. Each episode features the twin actors, sitting down with celebrities, athletes, and fans to discuss life, creativity, and the oddities of growing up in the spotlight. They also continue to travel for conventions and Harry Potter fan events around the world, often together, and still find time for a bit of friendly twin mischief.

For anyone eager to revisit the Weasleys and all the wizarding magic, all eight Harry Potter films are streaming on HBO Max, which will also serve as the home for the franchise’s upcoming TV reboot.