‘This Is The Way.’ Katee Sackhoff's ‘Full Moon Tonight’ Portrait Is Elegant And Cheeky All At Once. Of Course, It Drew The Attention Of Star Wars And Battlestar Galactica Fans

Katee Sackhoff worked for years to get in shape after her stint as resident badass Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, and she showed off the results of her hard work in the gym (and in the ice bath) this week with a truly artsy photoshoot. Of course, her sci-fi fanbase had a lot of thoughts, but her celebrity pals and acquaintances came out to comment on her vigorous new post, too.

The photo comes from professional photographer Denny Denn, who also housed the pic on his own Instagram . (And please note it's pretty NSFW.) The artsy photo shows Sackhoff mooning the camera, thus her “full moon tonight” caption, and I love how it highlights her cool side tattoo, which I’ve always thought was awesome body art. (If you haven't seen it before, it reads “You are not here by chance.”)

Sackhoff has spent a good chunk of her career appearing in great sci-fi projects, including Battlestar Galactica, varying Star Wars projects, Another Life, the Riddick franchise, and even a memorable bathtub cameo on The Big Bang Theory . So, of course a lot of the comments on the post were from fans who come from that devoted fanbase, with many, many of them using “this is the way” as there take on the post. You can see some other Star Wars-related comments below.

This is the way

Disney isn’t gonna like this lmao

So this is what mandalorians hide under all those beskar armour

For Mandalore

Of course, as a huge sci-fi fan myself, I was also interested to see what some of Katee Sackhoff's other fans had to say, and the BSG comments did not disappoint, either.

So say we all.

Frakkin’ Hell! 🔥

Damn Starbuck! Gotta warn a guy first!

Sackhoff's been in the industry for a long time, and some famous names were also very generous with the emojis on the post.

Firefly star Jewel Staite: “🙌😍”

Grimm’s Bitsie Tullock “🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Ian Bohen: 🥵🥵

Sackhoff is someone who is mostly known for playing varying badasses on TV, and I really enjoy when she gets to do something fun and flirty. She's also in a Hallmark movie that's quite enjoyable if you want to see her doing something else that's quite different from what we typically see her doing. It's called Christmas Sail, and you can stream it with a Hulu subscription.