We’ve Reached The NSFW Era Of Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Fight After His Bare Bum Went Viral On TV

Last week, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally fought in the ring as part of an event that was livestreamed for Netflix subscription holders. Fans complained about tech issues, but the match proved to be one of the biggest entries on the 2024 TV schedule . While the fight was held nearly a week ago, it would seem that some are still talking about it. With that, we’ve reached the era in which people are discussing a televised moment that involved Tyson’s bare bum being revealed. It also seems the boxer has received an offer on that front (or behind?).

Before the fight began last Friday, 58-year-old “Iron Mike” took part in an interview with his son, Amir, which was included in the livestream. The chat went relatively smoothly, but a number of people seemed shocked when the athlete – who was wearing nothing but a jockstrap – turned around to leave and his buttocks were exposed. Eventually, the moment went viral, with Fox’s Trey Wallace and others posted about it on social media. Check out Wallace’s X post below to see it for yourself:

Netflix done messed up the streaming, Mike Tyson kissed his son, followed by the cameras showing his ass before trying to pan up 💀 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/WoZRxYaGD9November 16, 2024

It’s been said that Mike Tyson is a badass, but I’m not quite sure that his bum is what people have historically been referring to when they say that. All in all, it surely was an unexpected moment, yet it seemed to drive a lot of chatter on fight night. Adult entertainment provider CamSoda seemed to recognize that as well. Daryn Parker, the company’s VP, recently released a statement that was shared with TMZ Sports . Apparently, he and the brand want to offer Tyson $250K to show his butt on a livestream for an hour. Parker’s message continued:

Now, I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it -- maybe it's time to hang up the gloves. I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears.

More on Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's Fight (Image credit: Netflix) After Netflix Faced Complaints About Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Fight, One Exec's Message To Employees Is Getting Roasted By Users

That’s a considerable amount of cash to pay someone to expose their rear end on the Internet. I suppose the question now is whether or not the former Heavyweight Champion of the World will agree to a deal. While neither the Hangover alum nor his team have released a statement on the matter, it’s worth mentioning that TMZ notes how the fighter turned down an offer for $100K from CamSoda years ago. Ironically, while the veteran boxer may not sign on the dotted line, I’d bet my bottom dollar (sorry) that there are plenty of adult entertainment stars who’d be eager for such an arrangement.

Per reports, though, Mike Tyson made a solid chunk of change from the recent fight alone. Ahead of the fight, Tyson was highly regarded by some of his peers and backed by a few celebrities. Sylvester Stallone hyped up Tyson , and Shaquille O’Neal even bet $10K on him to win. Even though Tyson ultimately lost the match, one could argue that he deserves credit for stepping back into the ring at his age.

What lies ahead for the boxer-turned-actor is unclear at this point. It’s honestly hard to see him participating in another fight at this point. Still, I suppose anything is possible, even the notion of him deciding to collaborate with CamSoda. Regardless of what happens, I’d be surprised if people didn’t continue to talk about his cheeky interview moment for years to come.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, stream Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson now using a Netflix subscription . Be sure that you also keep an eye out for updates regarding other live sports events from the streamer.