Khloè Kardashian Claps Back At Critics Who Keep Calling Her Out After Losing Weight And Getting A Nose Job

Khloé Kardashian has posted some attention-grabbing photos before, but the snapshots she shared this week really take the cake. The businesswoman and media mogul dropped several pics from a photoshoot she did with Sorbet Magazine, and a portion of social media was heavily entranced by them. A number of fans even mistook her for Grammy winner Taylor Swift , and it’s honestly not hard to see why. For all the praise she’s received however, she has come across critics who keep calling her out for losing weight and getting a nose job, and the flak eventually prompted Kardashian to clap back.

The Good American co-founder sported clip-in bangs for this latest spread – a move that drew mixed responses from commentators. But the hairstyle was a relatively minor point of contention compared to the backlash she received for her weight loss and nasal alteration. Not only that, but there were some who also opined that the images had been edited significantly. The 38-year-old social media maven didn’t seem to have time for the feedback, though. In the comments section, she didn’t back down from mentioning her cosmetic surgery and weight loss journey:

I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.

In short, the Kardashians star is done dealing with the rumors and assumptions about her, based on the comments captured by Page Six . Another user aimed a more specific accusation at her when he alleged that she’d used a diabetic drug to shed pounds. Us Weekly spotted the former Revenge Body host’s response to that remark and, in that case, she once again didn’t mince words:

Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.

Khloé Kardashian has long contended with commentary on her looks, with many having noted how she’s changed from a physical standpoint over the years. A few years ago, she called out haters who claimed she didn’t look like herself anymore . In 2021, Kardashian also got candid about having been called the “fat sister” for part of her life, doing so after an unedited photo of her went viral. When responding to this latest round of critiques, she went on to explain that she finds such comments to be “sad”:

Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything.

In spite of any kind of criticism she receives, there still seem to be a lot of people in Khloé Kardashian’s corner who enjoy the content she posts. The starlet continues to wow folks when sharing midriff or when dropping a bikini photo that rivals one from Kim Kardashian . (One of those pics even caught the attention of Khloé’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom .) Keeping that in mind, expect the media personality to continue to push past the trolls while sharing photos.