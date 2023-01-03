Khloé Kardashian Just Shared Some Brand New Photos That Had People Mistaking Her For Taylor Swift

Anybody who’s been keeping up with the Kardashians for a while has watched what seems like multiple transformations in Khloé Kardashian’s appearance. The Good American boss is known to enjoy a good filter or editing job on the pics she posts to social media, and that’s on top of the changes she’s made over the years to her body and hair. Today, Kardashian -- now a mom of two -- is hardly recognizable as the younger sister of Kim Kardashian that we met on the E! reality show in 2007, and her look in one of her latest campaigns even had some fans confusing the reality star with Taylor Swift.

Khloé Kardashian shared some shots from her cover shoot with Sorbet Magazine, which featured what many thought was another evolution of the Hulu reality star. In one photo posted to her Instagram , the youngest Kardashian sister leans back on a gray chair, as her legs seem to go on for days:

A number of celebrities, including her sister Kylie Jenner, took to the comments to fawn over the the Kardashians star but, apparently some of Khloé’s followers had to do a double-take, at first wondering if they’d happened upon the Midnights artist, rather than the reality TV star. Radio personality Mike Adam called it:

Khloe Kardashian (Taylor’s Version)

So many people, in fact, seemed to think Khloé Kardashian was Taylor Swift, with the following comment garnering more than 2,100 likes:

I thought it was Taylor Swift lol irene.serna.v

Among the more than 50 sentiments left under the above reaction were plenty of people agreeing, saying they’d hit the comment section of Khloé Kardashian’s post to see if others had also seen the singer who previously engaged in a public feud with sister Kim Kardashian . They said:

At first look I thought the same because of the hair, not used to seeing Khloe with bangs. When you look closer you definitely know it’s Khloe and not Taylor and she looks stunning. – catsirogianis

no but I did too and did a triple take- double take didn’t do it – morgan.meyer_21

I still think it is at this point😂 – lorde_buddy

The hair color and style seemed to play a big role in fans’ confusion. Khloé Kardashian traded in her dark brown hair for blonde years ago but, lately, she’s been sporting a more golden hue. The wavy brown locks and bangs, apparently, had fans thinking of the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer. It wasn’t just that one thread, either, because imperfectionsandcurls also garnered over 1,000 likes with their comment:

Really thought this was Taylor swift lol

Other Instagram users noted how often Khloé Kardashian — who O.J. Simpson confirmed is not his daughter — has changed her look over the years, and the long-legged photo also drew comparisons to other celebs. Some other reactions to the Sorbet shoot included:

Is this the 12th version of Khloe? I lost count – mhiggs26

shawty shapeshifted into sofia vergara – thaliajuliett

Why did I think this was Zendaya – desireyromero