Now That Killing Eve Is Newly Trending On Netflix, Fans Are Ripping On The Finale All Over Again

This week, BBC’s Killing Eve joined the many full series that are new on Netflix and is making a huge impression on subscribers. After becoming available on the streaming service, it has shot to the top five TV shows already, taking third place behind brand new Netflix originals Unlocked: A Jail Experiment and Baby Reindeer. As tons of people check out the spy thriller, fans are getting the disappointing finale trending again.

Killing Eve ended with Season 4 in April of 2022, which means the show arrived on Netflix almost exactly two years after its polarizing finale. As Killing Eve gets a ton of new fans this week, the seasoned viewers who went on the four-year journey are ripping on the ending all over again. Check out this tweet:

me rewatching killing eve netflix as if it’s gonna have a different ending to when it aired pic.twitter.com/pWUkHInh4IApril 15, 2024 See more

In case you’re one of the new Killing Eve fans cycling through all 32 episodes of the show, we won’t spoil the ending for you, but … just prepare to be disappointed. This is evident by it already being popular enough this week for fans to take to Twitter to write things such as this:

Thinking about those who will press play on the Killing Eve finale for the very first time and having absolutely no clue what’s going to happen pic.twitter.com/1Qs9eZn3kZApril 16, 2024 See more

Killing Eve is based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novel series about an MI5 analyst named Eve (Sandra Oh), who becomes obsessed with catching a notorious assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The first season was created for television by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but every season, the BBC series actually switched up its head writer. The second season (which was similarly acclaimed) was headed by Promising Young Woman and Saltburn’s Emerald Fennell before Suzanne Heathcote took over Season 3 and Laura Neal had the job of sticking the landing.

Killing Eve amassed a fanbase that had it becoming one of the best LGBTQ+ shows for a time as well, as Eve and Villanelle established a captivating and complex obsession with one another that had the queer community gasping week by week. But... let’s just say many audiences did not get the kind of satisfying ending they were looking for. So as a new generation – so to speak – gets into the show, some fans are wondering if they need to “warn” new viewers.

My friend is watching killing eve on the bus, do I warn her 😬 pic.twitter.com/dRAImuBELOApril 17, 2024 See more

While there’s something different about watching a series over years only to be disappointed by its finale, a binge is a lot of hours of television to consume quickly for it to lead to a bummer ending. Here’s another reaction:

Killing eve on Netflix:People who People who don’t know Know pic.twitter.com/dOvZMEtD8LApril 16, 2024 See more

Even though a lot of fans are still ripping on the finale, it should be noted that for the most part Killing Eve is a very rewarding watch, and worth checking out. Some of the more optimistic fans are even hoping that Killing Eve’s sudden Netflix popularity could lead to a resurgence of the show down the line. All in all, if you click play on Killing Eve, the original fans think you’re in for a world of emotional pain.

my deepest condolences to anyone that'll watch it now https://t.co/2JZaX6s1G7April 15, 2024 See more