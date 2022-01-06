Killing Eve Season 4: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Series

It’s been a while since the popular spy thriller , Killing Eve, has graced our television screens with new episodes. The last episodes came out during the beginning of 2020, and with filming delays and other issues, it’s taken a while for the fourth season to come back to TV.

Thankfully, it won’t be long before Killing Eve Season 4 returns to BBC America with everyone’s favorite assassin and British intelligence investigator fighting against each other until the bitter end. But, when exactly will this new season come out? Who’s going to be in it? What is it going to be about? All these questions and more must be plaguing your brain, and thankfully, we are here to answer them. Here are some quick things that you should know about Killing Eve Season 4.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Killing Eve Season 4 Will Release On February 27, 2022

Believe it or not, it’s 2022 already. I know, I can hardly believe it either. All these 2022 movies that I’m excited for are added to some amazing 2022 TV premieres , and Killing Eve Season 4 is one of many that is coming back this year - but much sooner than you would expect: the end of February.

On February 27, 2022, Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on BBC America. If you don’t have BBC America, you can always check out the episodes the next day on AMC, airing at 9 p.m. EST. It’s crazy to think that this show is coming back so quickly, but I can’t wait.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Season 4 Of Killing Eve Will Be The Last Season

Ever since Killing Eve’s premiere in 2018, the show exploded in popularity, with fans loving the wonderful, enthralling story and its lead actresses winning awards for their brilliant performances. However, it seems that Season 4 will be the last season of the show.

While this is sad news, it’s not super surprising, considering the creators and cast members of the show wanted the series to last for as long as it could while still having a very good story, and that ends with Season 4. Star Jodie Comer , who plays Villanelle in Killing Eve, spoke about closing out her role and the last season with Variety :

We never, ever want for that quality to drop, or to carry on a story for the sake of carrying on, whether that be greed or whatever the reason. It feels like where we are right now, it feels natural that we’ve come to this point where, now, we can really focus on the ending.

While this most likely will upset fans who love the show, I can appreciate that view from a creative perspective. As someone who has watched many long-lasting shows dropp off in quality (like The Walking Dead Season 11 or Dexter Season 8 ), I have faith that Killing Eve will conclude its story perfectly, despite my sadness over the show ending.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Killing Eve Season 4 Will Pick Up Right Where Season 3 Left Off

Killing Eve Season 3 left viewers with some pretty big questions . While Eve and Villanelle had admitted that they bring out the worst in each other and decide to seemingly go their separate ways, there’s still that look that they give each other at the very end, signaling that this isn’t quite the ending of their interesting relationship.

The premise for Season 4 of Killing Eve seems to pick up right where it leaves off after their intense confrontation. Eve continues on a mission of revenge while Villanelle attempts to find someplace where she won't seem like the monster that everyone thinks she is, and that ends up leading her to a different community that fulfills that need. Meanwhile, Carolyn is on the hunt to find The Twelve, and figure out who ordered the hit on Kenny, who died at the beginning of Season 3.

Regardless of where these stories take the main characters of the show, it will be filled with action, drama, and craziness until the bitter end, and I’m sure we’ll be thoroughly entertained throughout.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, And More Will Return For The Final Season

Considering this is the last season of the show, it’s not a surprise that most of its main stars are returning. As expected, both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who play Eve and Villanelle, will be returning to the series. Also coming back are Fiona Shaw, who plays Carolyn Martens, and Kim Bodnia, who plays Konstantin Vasiliev.

So far, these are the only four cast members who have been confirmed to be coming back for Killing Eve Season 4, but who knows? We might end up seeing more people pop up, but even so, I think that as long as I have these four leading the way, Killing Eve Season 4 will still be fun as all heck.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Laura Neal Will Be The New Lead Writer For Season 4

A tradition that Killing Eve has had from the beginning was having a new lead writer in every season. For Season 1, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (known best for her Amazon original series , Fleabag) was the lead writer. Season 2 had Emerald Fennell, and Season 3 had Suzanne Heathcote. For Season 4, Laura Neal will be taking over as the lead writer.

Laura Neal, who worked on Killing Eve during Season 3, has also written on other big shows, such as Netflix’s Sex Education, as well as Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Sally Woodward Gentle, one of the executive producers, had this to say about Neal’s upgrade to lead writer:

Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners, and can laugh at anything. She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season 4 promise a pitch-black riot.

With that confidence in mind, I think we can all say that Killing Eve Season 4 is going to be in good hands.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Sandra Oh Teases That The Ending Will Be “Bleak” In A Way For The Lead Characters

I think we can all collectively agree that the ending of Killing Eve probably isn’t going to be the happiest ending out there, but Sandra Oh has leaned more into that theory in an interview with Gold Derby .

Oh talked about the ending of Season 3 and what that means for her character going forward if she wants to move away from her past and live a fulfilling life - which she doesn’t think is possible:

I don’t know if a fulfilling life is in her cards. One of the things that I really love so much about the show is it will give time and space for a character to figure out her own life - but that doesn’t necessarily mean a happy ending.

Oh went on to explain that Eve has basically left behind that idea of the picture-perfect life that she had in Season 1, and now, she’s come to terms with what her life is now and what it’s going to continue to be:

She left actively and she was also pulled away from [it] and so by the end of it, I think that she has a much more poetic but - what’s the word - realistic outlook on her life, and it’s a little bleak…but the idea of a happy or fulfilling life that might look a certain way is no longer, I don’t think, in the cards for Eve. And I think she’s really okay with that.

After all the heartbreak, trauma, and horrors that both Eve and Villanelle have gone through at this point, I’m not surprised that Eve’s outlook on life is probably a little sadder than it was. However, I do think that whatever happens to these characters at the end will be done expertly - and, hopefully, we might get a slight glimpse of happiness sent their way.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Watch The Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser

If for some reason you haven’t seen the Killing Eve Season 4 teaser yet, check it out below.

What are you the most excited for when Killing Eve returns? I’m ready to see The Twelve finally get taken down. Now if the premiere could just get here already.