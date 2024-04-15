New On Netflix, Max And More: 8 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 15-21)

We’re midway through April and after getting your taxes paid it seems to be it’s only fair that you be allowed to curl up on the sofa and ignore the world for a while. Luckily there are lots of different choices this week, from an epic science fiction movie conclusion to the TV return of Conan O’Brien.

From reality shows to documentaries, to an animated movie release you probably missed in theaters, there’s a lot to choose from over the next seven days from all the best streaming services. Here are the week’s highlights.

Netflix This Week: Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon And More

While many streaming services have a particular focus, Netflix does it all, so it almost always has something of note, but what that is often changes from week to week. This week that means a new season of a popular reality show and the epic conclusion to Zach Snyder’s epic original science fiction movie.

The Circle: Season 6 - April 17

The social media influencer-based reality show The Circle has been a solid hit for Netflix. While the streamer cancels so many other projects early, the series is getting ready to launch Season 6 for Netflix subscribers and the new series promises new twists and turns as each member of the game attempts to influence their way to the win. The first batch of episodes drop this week, with more coming on April 24 and the season finishing up on May 1.

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver - April 19

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon was one of the most highly anticipated projects of last year, even before it became so big it became two movies. While the first part of Rebel Moon was met with harsh reviews, expectations are still high for part two, titled The Scargiver. Perhaps once the story is complete Rebel Moon will be better for it.

Hulu This Week: Lily Gladstone And More

With Hulu now a full part of Disney+ for those who subscribe to both, access to the platform is that much easier for Hulu subscribers. This week’s offerings on the platform are certainly not the sort of content we expect from Disney. Highlights include a crime drama based on a true story and a reality series about drugs.

Under the Bridge - April 17

True crime has been a popular genre when it comes to streaming documentaries but Under the Bridge brings something a little different to Hulu subscribers as the new series is a dramatization of the true crime book of the same name. It follows the events surrounding the disappearance of Reena Virk in 1997. With a cast that includes Riley Keough and recent Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone, there will likely be a lot of people looking to check this one out.

High Hopes: Complete Season 1 - April 20

Releasing a new reality series that follows the people who work at a marijuana dispensary on 4/20 may not be the most creative decision we can imagine, but it’s certainly on brand. High Hopes follows MMD, one of the oldest dispensaries in Hollywood, founded by a pair of brothers from Belarus. Whether or not you partake in pot or not, a look behind the curtain into the fairly new legal marijuana business will likely be enlightening for many.

Max This Week: Conan O'Brien And More

With an influx of content from Discovery, Max has become the streaming service if reality shows are your particular focus. However, this week’s highlights come from a pair of major returns, with a new show from Conan O’Brien and a sequel to one of HBO’s most popular documentaries.

Conan O’Brien Must Go - April 18

Since his days on Late Night, Conan O’Brien has been something of a television staple. Following the end of his TBS talk show, the host has kept busy but has largely been off television. That changes this week. Conan O’Brien Must Go's premiere date is set for April 18. The new series is technically a travel show but ultimately looks like a series designed to let O’Brien unleash his trademark humor all over the world. For fans, that’s really all they need.

The Jinx Part Two- April 21

HBO’s The Jinx gave us one of the biggest moments in television history when the documentary series investigating criminal allegations against Robert Durst ended in a confession of murder. Now, Max subscribers get The Jinx: Part Two, a new series that covers the fallout from that epic moment and the eight years that followed from Durst’s arrest to his death in 2022.

Peacock This Week: Orlando Bloom And More

Peacock is one of the few streaming platforms that is available for free, but many of the best shows and films are still locked behind the paywall. There are a couple of good reasons to become a paying Peacock subscriber this week.

Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 - April 18

Following the success of the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean films Orlando Bloom was one of the biggest stars in the world. Fans wondering what he’s been up to recently will get their chance to see the actor put his body on the line in the new reality series Orlando Bloom to the Edge, where the star trains and attempts three extreme sports, rock climbing, free diving, and wingsuiting.

Migration - April 19

Illumination had one of last year's biggest movies with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While its follow-up wasn’t quite as big, Migration may have appealed to a different audience by creating something increasingly rare, the completely original animated feature. Migration did solid box office business but if you missed the film in theaters, now is your chance to check it out.

While these are the highlights, there’s a lot more where all this came from. Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix for the complete list of films and series. Everything upcoming on DIsney+ includes new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and X-Men ‘97. And be sure to check out what’s new on Hulu so you don’t miss any of the new additions there.