Kim Kardashian Gets Extremely Honest About Not Being 'The Best' At Marriage After Getting Asked Whether Or Not She'd Commit To No. 4

While Kim Kardashian’s professional life has been heavily examined by the public over the years, many seem a tad more interested in her sometimes-turbulent love life. The starlet has been in a number of highly publicized relationships and, at this point, she’s tied the knot three times. As Kardashian continues her romance with Pete Davidson, one can’t help but wonder if she’d ever consider walking down the aisle again. Well, in a new interview, the media personality addressed whether she’d commit to wedding No. 4 and got very honest about not being “the best” at marriage.

It goes without saying that matrimony is a major step and not something that should be entered lightly. And after experiencing three unsuccessful marriages, Kim Kardashian seems to understand this well. This week, she stopped by The Today Show , where she asked about the chances of her saying, “I do,” yet again. Kardashian explained to the hosts that she plans to take her time moving forward, and it sounds like she’s even considering taking a cue from another famous couple when it comes to her relationships:

I think I’m definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven that maybe I’m not the best at it, and I don’t want to make that mistake again. Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?' It seems to be working out for them.

The first time the Kardashians star tied the knot was in 2000 and she did so with music producer Damon Thomas, before the two divorced in 2004. She would later marry now-retired NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, though that marriage wouldn’t work out either and ended in 2013. Her most recent (and arguably most notorious) spouse, though, is Kanye West, who put a ring on her finger in 2014. The former couple, who share four children, officially split in early 2021, after the SKIMS CEO filed for divorce .

When you think about all of Kim Kardashian’s marital experiences, it’s easy to understand why she’d want to be careful when it comes to getting married a fourth time. She also makes a fair point in mentioning Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, as the unwed couple do have one of the most enduring relationships in all of Hollywood.

Still, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who the billionaire was first linked to at the end of 2021, do seem to be getting incredibly close. They’ve taken vacations together (where “content taking boyfriend tests” have apparently been given ), and Davidson is even spending time with Kardashians kids even when she’s not present. Later in her interview with Today, she discussed her belief in love and finding it with Davidson on the heels of her latest divorce:

I think that’s just who I am. I believe in love. I would never not believe in love, no matter what you’ve been through. That’s actually something my sisters and I were talking about yesterday, is you can get hard. I was saying earlier, I just took 10 months to just be by myself, and soak it in and figure out what that’s like to be by myself, and then after that I was like, 'OK, I’m ready.' And it was so pleasantly unexpected.

If anything, it seems like Kim Kardashian is keeping her options open while also thinking more deeply on the subject of marriage. It certainly wouldn’t be surprising if she and the SNL alum did decide to exchange rings, based on the way things are between them now. But until such a thing happens, they’ll probably just continue to enjoy each other’s company and see what happens.