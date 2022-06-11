How Kanye West Allegedly Feels About Pete Davidson Spending Time With His And Kim Kardashian’s Son

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have only been dating for about eight months or so, but it seems like they’re getting more serious ever (if babysitting duty is any indication). Davidson was spotted out and about spending time with 6-year-old Saint Kardashian-West just last week. They went shopping, had some Cheesecake Factory, no harm, no foul. The SKIMS CEO must have a lot of trust in her new man to let him take care of one of her kids, but how does her ex Kanye West feel about the situation?

What Are Kanye West's Supposed Thoughts On Pete Davidson And Saint's Hangout?

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, the notoriously outspoken rapper took offense to the Cheesecake Factory outing. He reportedly is “very upset” that his son and Pete Davidson were together and got photographed by paparazzi. Apparently, he expressed these feelings to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who allegedly didn’t see any issues with the two going out.

It wouldn’t be too surprising, though, if Kanye West did have a problem here, considering how his online beef with the comedian wasn’t very long ago. West had frequently decided to diss the SNL alum in his music and on social media, even going so far as to declare that Davidson would never meet his children. Supposed leaked text messages later suggested that the 28-year-old had had enough of playing Mr. Nice Guy himself with West. And not long after, the Grammy winner was forced off Instagram and the 2022 Grammys performances due to his perceived bully behavior. Now, well, it seems Davidson has met the kids after all.

How Kim Kardashian Apparently Feels About Pete Davidson And Her Kids Together

The same source for the outlet added that Kim Kardashian waited a while to introduce her new boyfriend to her and Ye's four kids. Apparently, she now “fully trusts” the actor and “isn’t worried” about him spending time with them on his own. And the kids – North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago – all supposedly love him in turn and “have so much fun” when he’s around. Nevertheless, the Hulu star is reportedly hoping to make their current situation work for everyone, including her ex.

Pete Davidson, who has recently concluded his eight-season run on Saturday Night Live, hasn’t been all too vocal about his new relationship. They went Insta official in March and are now attend big events together, but the public mostly gets a gauge of his true feelings on the matter via his fresh ink. Just a month before his little field trip with Saint, Davidson had a new tattoo on his neck dedicated to Kim Kardashian and all four of her kids.

Hulu's The Kardashians Sheds Light On The West Dynamic

No word as of yet about Kanye West’s feelings on the tattoo for the kids but, according to a pal of his, the 44-year-old has made efforts to change his behavior since the whole debacle online. Prior to it all, the formerly married couple were in fact seen co-parenting rather nicely on Season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians and even appearing as if they’re still friends themselves. West had actually jetted off to retrieve the alleged remnants of Kim’s old sex tape from across the country – but Ray J denied that narrative entirely.

Pete Davidson isn’t appearing on The Kardashians in this freshman season, but fans can keep up with what else is going on in the famous family’s lives in new episodes streaming Thursdays with a Hulu subscription. As for Kanye West, he’s still seemingly dating Chaney Jones, despite recent breakup rumors. If they last a few more months, I wonder if Kim won’t have a problem with Jones pulling babysitting duty, too.