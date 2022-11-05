Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And More Humorously Dressed Up As Kris Jenner For The Matriarch’s Birthday, Because Of Course

One thing that many certainly know about the Kardashian-Jenner family by this point is that they know how to party. The reality TV brood never misses an occasion to celebrate and, whenever that happens, they usually find unique and quirky ways to do so. That’s especially true whenever they’re paying tribute to one of their own, and they just found a humorous way to honor Kris Jenner. The "momager" recently marked 67th birthday, and her daughters and granddaughter commemorated the moment by dressing as different versions of her, because of course they did.

Kris Jenner had a birthday shindig on Friday, per TMZ , that was attended by a number of her loved ones. Kim Kardashian and her sisters captured some of the most notable moments on their social media accounts. Kim posted a few fun clips to her Instagram stories, which show her channeling one of her mom’s looks from a classic Christmas card photo. The SKIMS founder went all in by donning a sequin dress and a pixie cut wig. You can check out her look in the photo down below:

As impressive as Kim’s look is, her siblings may have given her a run for her money. Kylie Jenner chose to recreate a look that her mother sported during the ‘80s. The social media influencer donned a wig, a black dress and some red lipstick to accurately mimic the businesswoman. And I have to be honest, after seeing this, it’s clear that the genes are strong in this family:

It’s interesting how Kardashian-Jenner birthday bashes can differ. For instance, just recently, Kim had a lavish party aboard Kylie’s jet . The kids also get their fair share of cool parties, as Kim’s son, Psalm, had an Incredible Hulk-themed event. I’d say that this one is definitely going to be one of the books. In another post from Kim, fans can see video of Kylie, Khloé, who took on a look from a 2017 Instagram post, and Kourtney, who mimicked Kris Jenner’s attire from Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video:

The most adorable of the recreations, though, had to come from Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West. The 9-year-old social media star took to her TikTok to show that she’d emulated one of her grandmother’s more contemporary fits:

Sure, it’s nice to see the more subtle birthday gestures this family drops. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s sweet exchange on the former’s 43rd birthday is a nice example. There’s also Kim Kardashian marking her 40th with a bikini pic. (Yes, that’s not too grandiose, all things considered.) Still, it’s always entertaining to see what they come up with when they’re really trying to go all out. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Kris Jenner most definitely felt the love during her party.