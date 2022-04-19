Cue The Awws: Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Had A Sweet Exchange On Her 43rd Birthday
By Heidi Venable published
A happy day, indeed!
Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker certainly aren’t shy about their love for each other, as they’ve been photographed making out on the red carpet, at Disneyland, on extravagant international vacations, and pretty much everywhere else. Their public displays of affection, however, aren’t just physical, and the couple exchanged loving words on social media after the drummer posted a sweet tribute to his future wife in celebration of her birthday.
Many members of the famous family shared well-wishes for the eldest Kardashian sibling as she turned 43 on April 18. Not to be outdone, there was no way Travis Barker was going to turn down an opportunity to get lovey-dovey with his fiancée. He took to Instagram with an intimate black-and-white photo of the two of them and shared a sweet yet simple message:
The adorable post caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of fans and friends, including Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who responded with six heart emojis. The Poosh creator clearly loved the birthday tribute as well, and she commented with a sweet response of her own:
They’re so sweet, I can’t stand it! But this birthday exchange wasn’t a first for the couple. Back in November when Travis Barker turned 46, his bride-to-be shared a number of photos of them together and said that he was her “favorite everything.” He responded that she was his “dream come true.”
They definitely seem more than ready to make it official and spend the rest of their lives together. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker already had a “practice wedding,” as they said, “I do,” in front of an Elvis impersonator at a Las Vegas wedding chapel after the Grammy Awards. However, she later admitted they hadn’t procured a proper license, so the quickie marriage wasn’t actually legal.
The couple has been wedding planning since getting engaged in October 2021, with reports alleging they hope to have an “exclusive” and “intimate” ceremony with just close family and friends. The Blink 182 drummer proposed after less than a year of dating Kourtney Kardashian, but the two had been best friends and neighbors for years.
In the recent premiere of the new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, the mother of three opened up about how they finally crossed the line to become more than friends, revealing that she actually made the first move. Think what you want about all of the PDA, but you can’t help but be happy for what they’ve found in each other.
As well as planning a wedding, the couple revealed on a preview for The Kardashians that they’re trying to expand their family. Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick, and Travis Barker has two children with Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter, and I am all in for this Brady Bunch blended family! Until that becomes its own reality show spinoff, we’ll settle for seeing them on The Kardashians.
New episodes of the famous family’s new reality show are available for streaming with a Hulu subscription each Thursday. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon!
