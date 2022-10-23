Kim Kardashian Had A Lavish Birthday Celebration Aboard Kylie Jenner's Jet, But The Trip Didn't Go As Planned

Nobody knows how to throw a party like a Kardashian, and it should come as a surprise to no one that Kim Kardashian and her crew would do it up big time to celebrate her birthday. The billionaire entrepreneur took to the air to mark her 42nd trip around the sun the only way she knows how — in style. Boarding Kylie Jenner’s private jet for a lavish celebration with a group of friends, the star of The Kardashians headed to Las Vegas for an Usher concert. However, after the partygoers were treated to gift bags, customized drinks and plenty of Jello shots, the weather ended up spoiling their big plans.

Mother Nature had the final say on Kim Kardashian’s bash, as the birthday girl said in her Instagram Stories that it was too windy to land Kylie Air in Las Vegas. Rather than storming Sin City, the group made the return trip to L.A. to indulge in some late-night snacking. Check out these images of Kim and her friends’ quick roundtrip excursion:

Kylie Jenner’s aircraft was decorated for the birthday party, with bags of unknown goodies left on each seat, along with white feather boas. And because it was a Kardashian-Jenner party, you know there were balloons .

Khloé Kardashian shared some memories on her own Instagram page , including some old photos of the reality star and a snap of the drink menu, which featured a handful of Kim-themed cocktails.

Throwback pics also graced the sides of colorful shooters, and Kim Kardashian’s posts showed that in addition to the customized drink options, guests were also offered champagne, sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila and jello shots.

The party got taken down a notch, as another Story revealed the group’s concert plans were foiled by bad weather, and the plane was forced to turn around without touching down in Sin City. That wasn’t great news for Kim Kardashian — or for those concerned with Kylie Air’s carbon footprint — but if it was a safety issue, it sounds like they made the right choice.

They may not have been able to party the night away at the Usher concert, but they kept the festivities going, Animal Style, as they hit up In-N-Out Burger to soak up the libations with some fast food goodness.

The doomed flight to Vegas followed an exquisite-looking family dinner, with Kim Kardashian sharing a video of Kris Jenner giving a toast in front of a table that looked like it was adorned with way more than 42 candles.