Knives Out 2 Finally Has A Proper Title, And It's Surprisingly Groovy

To say that writer/director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 is one of the most anticipated titles on the 2022 Netflix movie schedule is putting it mildly. Any new details pertaining to the return of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc are of great public interest, and the clues are starting to come together. Per a tease from Johnson himself, we now know the official title to this next mystery is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and it’s surprisingly groovy.

The first of Netflix’s two Knives Out sequels , Glass Onion takes its name from a track off of The Beatles' 1968 "White Album." Just perusing the lyrics on a surface level, you can start to see how Rian Johnson crafted Benoit Blanc's huge "donut hole within a donut's hole" analogy, as trippy is just the beginning. Don't go thinking Netflix is giving away the store just yet, as the only other details we have are this short logline describing this newly titled movie:

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

As this new card is now on the table, the suspicious cast of Knives Out 2 has a little extra shade on their names now. The new title of Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery could suggest anything from a motive to a murder weapon in this next puzzling adventure. Also, the door is wide open for Rian Johnson to eventually work in a Billy Joel song as the title of a future Knives Out mystery, so that's fun to play with too.

Previously, we knew that Knives Out 2 wasn’t going to be the final title for the finished product. Rian Johnson had made that much perfectly clear, even thought the potential theatrical release of Netflix’s sequel would have still raked in a lot of cash with that title. However, Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery does sound like a name that could bag some new Netflix subscribers before its debut.

One last thing of note is the new branding for the Knives Out series. Notice how it's not called "a Benoit Blanc mystery," which is the sort of thing you'd expect from a series built around Daniel Craig's hysterical sleuth. With that difference in mind, this could be a hint that the series may either be using Blanc as a recurring sleuth with room for other players in various installments.

Think of the possibilities of a Knives Out universe of detectives! Maybe Ana de Armas' Marta starts to solve frauds and irregularities in the trusts of major families. Not to mention, Noah Segan's Thanksgiving could be saved, as Trooper Wagner could take the lead in another plot down the line. All we have is the plot synopsis provided above, and the groovy title card below to go by:

Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery, formerly known as Knives Out 2, does not yet have a release date. That’ll probably come with the first trailer, which is the next thing Benoit Blanc fans will be on the lookout for. The film is slated for a Fall 2022 debut, so it does exist in the realm of upcoming movies in the year ahead. It’s just a matter of when Netflix (opens in new tab) decides to reveal the next donut hole within a donut’s hole.