Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Already Decorated For Halloween, And The Reason Is Actually Very Sweet

It’s almost October and some stars are getting an early start to the spooky season. The weather is getting cooler, so why not start celebrating Halloween now? While most like to start the decor after September ends, Kourtney Kardashian decided it was time to bring in the holiday with some spooky home decor. The reality star shared the sweet reason why she was decorating early and it has to do with husband Travis Barker.

If this family is going to decorate, they are going to go all out, and always bring out all the stops for their elaborate Halloween costumes, not to mention the Kardashians' massive Christmas trees on display. Kourtney Kardashian’s home Halloween decor was no exception this year, as she filled her California house with scary (and adorable) decorations fit for a haunted mansion. Her dining room turned into a gothic extravaganza, as you can see in the table set up she shared on her Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram)

The black and white skull theme didn’t stop there, as she also shared a color-coordinated spread of skulls and black pumpkins on the credenza. It perfectly suits the occasion, while also fitting Kardashian and Barker’s style and aesthetic. You can see another picture of the decor below:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story)

Their home entranceway was not to be neglected, as she lined the hallway with white pumpkins along the walls. The choice is an elegant take on the creepy holiday, showing one can be festive while also being classy. You can see the feng shui below:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story)

Kardashian took a similar approach with the walkway outside her house, showing a cohesiveness with the decor. She used the opportunity to explain why she was decorating so early, and it had to do with Barker’s touring schedule with his band Blink 182. Kardashian said on social media:

My husband is gonna be on tour for the first 2 weeks of October so had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now

This is so sweet, and she did such a wonderful job capturing all the ghostly vibes ahead of the season. Based on what fans have seen of their relationship, Barker probably loved the chic style that Kardashian was able to infuse into the holiday. The Poosh mogul said that her drummer husband would only be gone the first two weeks of the month, so hopefully he will be able to spend the actual Halloween day with Kardashian, who's expecting their first child together. Last year the couple dressed up as Pamala Anderson and Tommy Lee for the occasion, so I’m curious to see if they will channel punk rock icons again in 2023.

You can see both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the upcoming fourth season of the family reality series, The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on September 28 for those with Hulu subscriptions. Fans who are also excited for all the scariness October has to offer should also consult our feature on upcoming horror movies that are set to hit theaters and streaming this year.