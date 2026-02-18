One Laguna Beach-Related Thing Stephen Colletti Was Surprised He Got Blowback For On The Traitors
It’s always a treat to watch the celebrity contestants on The Traitors attempt to weed out the (metaphorical) murderers, and while that’s certainly been true of Season 4 as it draws close to its conclusion on the 2026 TV schedule, many fans seem to be having just as much fun calling out the players for their actions on the show. Stephen Colletti was not immune to this during his time in the castle, and he revealed the surprising Laguna Beach-related complaint he received.
Stephen Colletti was introduced to the world back in 2004 on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, where he was one part of the love triangle with Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad. A couple of years later he joined the cast of One Tree Hill, and that is the show he decided to use as his description for The Traitors. Fans have apparently taken issue with this, but Colletti told EW the producers made him choose, saying:
I understand his reasoning here, as there were only 27 episodes of Laguna Beach, which ended in 2005, while Stephen Colletti was in 57 episodes of One Tree Hill as Chase Adams, starring in the later seasons through 2012. (The CW/WB drama also definitely paid more than Laguna Beach.) However, when I think of One Tree Hill’s cast, I think Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, etc. I don’t associate Colletti as much with that series as with Laguna Beach.
Stephen Colletti said he would have preferred The Traitors just describe him as an “Actor,” rather than specify a single show, but he didn’t get that opportunity. He said he even tried to combine his two series by putting “One Tree Beach” (now there’s a revival idea!), but that was nixed by producers.
In the end Stephen Colletti doesn’t regret writing down One Tree Hill, if only for brevity’s sake, as he said:
I’m not really buying this explanation, because people rarely refer to the MTV show as anything more than Laguna Beach, but I get that he’s trying to strengthen his argument, so I’ll allow it.
Fans with a Peacock subscription have definitely been vocal with opinions about The Traitors Season 4, commenting on everything from how Kristen Kish butters her bread to Michael Rapaport’s weird eating habits to producers’ questionable casting decisions. I’m just excited to see who makes it to the end.
Catch new episodes of The Traitors at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on Peacock.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
