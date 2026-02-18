An 87-Year-Old Grandpa Flew To The Olympics For His Grandson's Girlfriend, But It's The Knitwear That's Too Adorable

I have been glued to the television far more than usual for the last week because the Winter Olympics have been fantastic, unless you're trying to watch figure skating a couple of days late. NBC has delivered two weeks of fun sports that you rarely get to see on TV. Whether you like to watch snowboarding or curling, there’s something for everybody. I thought I was a diehard Olympics fan, but I may have to reconsider that after seeing how hard an 87-year-old man has gone with his Olympic fever.

Meet Conrad Andringa. The man is nearly 90, but you wouldn’t know it from his unbridled Olympics enthusiasm that would make Snoop Dogg jealous. He traveled from Utah to Italy to see the Games. It's not simply to be there in person, or to see a family member compete, but to watch his grandson’s girlfriend, Tess Johnson, ski. Now he's going viral on TikTok, and did he go all-out in the wardrobe department or what? Check it out.

As somebody who loves the Winter Olympics but hates the cold, I love the outfit simply because I would need it to be willing to stand out there in the snow to watch the Games. But of course, this isn’t just warm clothing. It’s a hat and scarf combo celebrating the Olympic skier he’s there to see, who isn’t officially part of his family... at least not yet.

I have so many questions. Can you buy a knit cap with people’s names on it on Amazon? Does the grandpa knit? Does the whole family have knit caps that say Tess? Everything about this is incredible. It’s the Olympic spirit that I love to see, which is just one of the reasons the Games are so great.

For those of you keeping score, the grandson of this gentleman is a guy named Tyler, and Tyler is dating Team USA member Tess Johnson, who competed in the Dual Moguls event. Unfortunately, she didn’t medal, but she placed fifth overall, which is still pretty impressive on the world stage, and she had some great people there to cheer her on.

Grandpa says straight up that he hopes Tess becomes part of the family, which might put a bit of pressure on Tyler, but honestly, if Tyler’s family, including his grandfather, is making the trip to Italy to watch her ski, then I think she’s already part of the family. Tyler better watch out because if they break up, the family might stay with her.

We can add this guy to all the other great things coming out of the Olympics. From Minions figure skating to broken medals from too much celebrating, there's simply no event quite like the Olympics.