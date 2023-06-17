Kourtney Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Travis Barker, And She Announced It In The Perfect Way

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly been living her best life as of late. She’s a successful businesswoman and has three kids that she loves. And of course, she’s also enjoying sheer marital bliss with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two have been candid about different aspects of their relationship over the past few years, including their attempts to conceive a child. It recently seemed that the two had halted their attempts to have one but, in a sweet twist, Kardashian announced that they’re expecting their first little one together. Not only that, but she confirmed the major development in a sweet way.

Plenty of fans have been rooting for the A-list couple amid their pregnancy journey, so it’s fair to say that many are more than excited for them. While the news itself is a nice surprise, what makes it even better is the way in which the Kardashians star opted to make the reveal. Kourtney was present for a concert in Los Angeles on Friday, when Blink-182 was performing. While she was in the crowd, she threw up a sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” One of Barker’s bandmates addressed him directly, musing that someone is having a baby. Upon realizing what was going on, the rocker -- who has two kids of his own with ex-wife Shanna Moakler -- got off stage to embrace his wife.

The entire sequence of events was shared in an Instagram video shared by both stars, and it’s so sweet. You can also see a screenshot of the declaration, which was shared to the Poosh founder's story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The 44-year-old star couldn’t have picked a better time and place to surprise her husband. Considering his line of work and the way that rock & roll motifs have played into their relationship, it’s fitting that this would happen at a concert. You can’t help but be happy for them, especially when you consider all that they’ve been through to have a child.

Since 2021, many have speculated as to whether Kourtney Kardashian would ever have a kid with Travis Barker, who she formally married in 2022. It actually got to the point that when she’d post photos to social media, commentators would make assumptions. (As a result, Kardashian would dish out A+ responses.) Though in April 2022, Kardashian got honest about wanting a baby but noted that the path is “a bit hard” for women, especially those who are older.

More on Kourtney Kardashian (Image credit: Hulu) No Big Deal, Just Kourtney Kardashian Looking Like A Proud Wife As She Watches Travis Barker Perform With Blink-182

The two eventually ventured down the IVF path in an attempt to have a child, and much of it was chronicled on their family’s flagship reality TV series. Their eventual egg retrieval seemingly proved to be unsuccessful, with the two reportedly stopping and the starlet getting back to her workouts to regain her strength. They also received advice about other unconventional methods of baby-making, one of which was for the socialite to drink her husband’s semen to improve her thyroid levels. Another scheme involved her eating quail eggs to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

Some fans believed the couple was being too candid about their attempts to welcome a child, and they didn’t seem to care about the backlash. For his part, Travis Barker dropped a NSFW response when addressing people who were apparently uncomfortable with all of the info. Both he and Kardashian are surely not thinking about that negativity now that they’re officially on the road to becoming parents, though. This should mark the start of a beautiful period in their lives, and one would hope that it proves to be as perfect as Kourtney Kardashian’s announcement.

Fans who’ll eventually want to track this pregnancy may want to grab a Hulu subscription so they can stream The Kardashians, which drops new episodes on Thursdays as part of the 2023 TV schedule.