Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Perfectly Channeled Some Punk Rock Icons Ahead Of Halloween

After months of booty-grabbing PDA and dedicative posts to their undying love, Travis Barker put a big – some might say ginormous – engagement ring on Kourtney Kardashian's finger. To me, the idea of marriage always sounds kind of… suburban. But apparently, the reality TV couple is here to inform me that a lifelong commitment to one person can actually be grungy and cool, too. In fact, ahead of Halloween, they perfectly channeled some punk rock icons to seemingly prove it.

On her Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian posted several early outtakes of her and Travis Barker’s first Halloween couples costumes for the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a blonde wig, and Barker covered up his face tattoos, posing while being (poetically) handcuffed together. If you haven’t already guessed it, the two were Sex Pistol’s Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen and, to be fair, it’s spot on. Although, is it just me, or does Barker also seem to be giving a little Edward Scissorhands, too? See the final product here:

Their costumes were clearly meant as a tribute to punk pillars of love, as can be seen by Kardashian’s “till death do us part” caption and Barker’s comment underneath saying, “our love will never dieeee.” However, the choice is still a bit controversial. Sid Vicious was notoriously implicated in Nancy Spungen’s suspicious death in 1978 and arrested for an assault on Patti Smith’s brother two months later, before Vicious himself died of a heroin overdose the next year. But the engaged couple are seemingly more invested in the grungy love side of the story.

Nevertheless, the reality stars had several other on-the-nose choices for Halloween costumes that we may yet see. In the past, the two have compared their love to Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette’ characters from the 1993 film True Romance, so Kourtney Kardashian would need only to keep her blonde wig and trade their current goth aesthetic for some contrasting 90s prints. (The undying love motif stays.) Likewise, Kardashian and her new fiancée have been jokingly referred to as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s “mini-mes.” To achieve that look, though, Barker would need to borrow that blonde wig…

Though the two seem to be having their share of fun, they've also experienced their share of drama over the course of the relationship. There have been a lot of accusations leveled at both of them by Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Similarly, Kardashian’s ex and father of her kids, Scott Disick, has been accused of being jealous of the Sex Pistols-inspired pair and allegedly against their engagement entirely.

Still, one has to appreciate the level of dedication Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are committing to their love story. It'll be interesting to see if they don any other costumes when October 31 rolls around next weekend.