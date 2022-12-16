Khloé Kardashian Shares Honest Thoughts On Kourtney’s Style Since Dating Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become infamous over the past couple of years for their tongue kisses and seemingly constant public displays of affection . The reality star is rarely seen without her husband on The Kardashians, and even when they’re not attached at the face, it sometimes seems like they’ve morphed into one person. Fashion is just one aspect they seem to be on the same page about, as the eldest sibling in the famous family seems to have adopted the Blink 182 drummer’s grungy style since they became more than friends , and apparently her sister Khloé Kardashian has some thoughts about that.

Khloé Kardashian got real about what she thinks about Kourtney’s new style , as the Lemme founder has leaned into her punk rock persona more since she started dating the famous drummer. Kim Kardashian ’s sisters hooked themselves up to a lie detector test for Vanity Fair , and the Good American boss admitted that she thinks her sister changed her style to complement her husband. She also said she couldn’t pick which she preferred, but she doesn’t think the rocker look is here to stay. Khloé explained:

I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you’ll go back to where your heart is.

Interesting take. It seems like Khloé Kardashian doesn’t feel like she needs to pick a favorite look, because she thinks her older sister is just going through a phase. Kourtney Kardashian has drawn criticism from some for changing to fit her husband’s fashion sense, including getting backlash from fans of Cannibal Corpse after she was seen wearing the metal band’s T-shirt.

There were also revelations made about the wedding dress Kourtney Kardashian wore when becoming Mrs. Barker at their Italian celebration in May, as her younger sister said she thought the look was “fine.” One didn’t need a lie detector test to see she had more on her mind, and Khloé told her sister:

I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would have loved to see you in that at the afterparty and then something prior.

The dress in question was a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, per Vogue , that was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie. Funnily enough, their mother Kris Jenner also recently took a lie detector test , in which she was asked the same question about her oldest daughter’s wedding dress on The Late Late Show with James Corden . The momager, unlike Khloé, avoided any potential awkwardness, answering that she “loved it,” and that was deemed truthful.