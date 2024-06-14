Kourtney Kardashian Finally Opened Up About Not Moving In With Travis Barker For A Long Time After They Got Married, But I Still Think It’s Wild

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, which came six months after the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings gave birth to her and the drummer's first child together, Rocky Thirteen. I know — because I keep up with the Kardashians — that the couple had been neighbors for years before their relationship turned romantic, but I hadn’t realized just how long it took for them to actually move in together after they got married. Kourtney opened up about when and why it happened, and I think it’s so wild that they waited that long.

The issue came up on the most recent episode of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ), with the current episodes appearing to be filmed around October 2023. A very pregnant Kourtney Kardashian gave an update on the family finally making plans to live together under one roof, saying:

Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together, because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces, but it feels like we’ve kinda figured out a plan for now. So we’re gonna move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby.

Wow, I knew they had taken their time, but I hadn’t realized just how much time that was. If they didn’t make that big step until Rocky Thirteen Barker was born , that means Kravis was married for well over a year before it happened.

Kourtney’s reasoning makes sense, though. Her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign, who she shares with Scott Disick — were comfortable in their home, and Travis Barker’s kids — Landon, Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler — were equally happy with their own space. Their houses were only a block away, so it was easy to go back and forth, and from what we’ve seen in the PDA department from the couple, I can’t imagine Kourtney and Travis weren’t attached at the hip, regardless of whose house they were at.

Living separately but nearby was a dynamic that worked for the family for a really long time, but it sounds like the impending arrival of the new baby shifted the priorities a little, as Kourtney said she wanted Rocky to grow up with everyone together under one roof.

Regardless of when or where they finally settled down together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have always appeared to be so happy and in love, so even though it was surprising to me that it took them so long to move in together, it sounds like all is well, and I love that they’re making decisions based on what’s best for all of their children.

Keep up with Kourtney and the rest of her family on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday, and check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu .