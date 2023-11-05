After Kourtney Kardashian Welcomed Her First Child With Travis Barker, An Insider Dropped Claims About How She’s Doing

These past few days have apparently been quite busy for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as it’s reported that they marked the arrival of a new member of their family. That’s right, sources confirmed this weekend that Kourtney Kardashian and her rockstar husband, Travis Barker, officially welcomed their first child. The two, who were expecting a baby boy, have yet to share any official statement regarding the little one’s birth. However, an insider dropped some alleged details about how Kardashian is reportedly doing after having her fourth kid.

Kravis’ little one was reportedly born in Los Angeles and, according to TMZ , members of the family were present at Cedars-Sinai on Thursday. Travis Barker and his sister in law, Kylie Jenner, were specifically spotted at the hospital at the time. In the lead-up to the major moment, Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be excited about adding a new member to her brood, though she also faced some complications amid the pregnancy. With all of that in mind, fans will surely be happy to know that an insider provided an optimistic, post-childbirth update:

Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed.

This is a wonderful sentiment to hear from People’s source, especially considering what the couple experienced months ago. The Poosh founder had to be rushed to a hospital for “emergency” surgery in order to protect the baby . This was confirmed by the couple themselves, who also confirmed that the fetal-related procedure was a success. At the time, they expressed their gratitude towards the medical staff that worked to keep their unborn child healthy. With that scare now in the rearview mirror, the two parents can now revel in their joy of this moment, which has been a long time coming for them.

Of and on over the past few years, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tried to conceive a child and used a wide array of methods to do so. (One such tactic involved Kardshian drinking her partner’s semen .) They eventually seemed to cool down on their baby-making attempts but, this past June, Kardashian announced her pregnancy to the public amid a Blink-182 concert. Congratulations quickly poured in from the rest of the famous family as well as their army of fans.

The 44-year-old starlet subsequently seemed to enjoy her pregnancy, based on her social media updates. She went all in on her baby bump journey and continued to sport bikinis while she was with child. The media mogul even had a Disneyland-themed baby shower , which could make the most devoted House of Mouse fan jealous.

It was confirmed not long ago that the couple was considering naming their newborn Rocky Thirteen Barker. When it comes to the meaning of the name , Travis explained that he had Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George and his love for the number 13 in mind. It’s hard to say when we might get our first official glimpse of the little guy but, in the meantime, it’s wonderful to hear that mother and son are doing well.