Kylie Jenner Is Shifting The Convo From Oscars To Dune Part: Three With Bikini Post On A Sandy Beach

There’s been a lot of conversation about the “weird” Oscars moment after Timothèe Chalamet lost for Marty Supreme, and all the ballet and opera hullabaloo preceding that moment. In fact, most of the conversation about Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner has been Oscars coded over the past few days, and now it seems she’s ready to turn the conversation around.

I have no proof that Jenner is trying to shift the conversation away from ballet and back toward Dune 3, which is out later this year. However, she did post a series of photos in a nude bikini chilling on the sand that was giving Dune vibes pretty hard this weekend. She shared several pics laying on the sand, as well as gave us this close up of her beach look in this Stories Post:

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

I’m not the only one who thought so, either. Her full post is on Instagram and is even more Dune-adjacent. It features her wearing a Dune color palette and laying on a lot of sand. It also earned similar comments from her fans:

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Is this a promo for Dune: Part Three? 😅😂

Dune 3

^^ Was waiting for this comment

I also know that Kylie Jenner is really thoughtful about what she posts when. One time she literally broke the Internet with a bikini post when she was trying to draw awareness to voting. It worked, too. Vote.org saw an 80% increase in traffic directly after, and her post raised enough awareness that 48,000 additional people registered to vote. That’s the power of social media.

I’m sure both the actor and the Hulu reality star would like to get away from the Chalaballet conversation. Lots of relevant ballet people have already spoken out. Conan O’Brien snuck a dig in about the ballet at the Oscars , which Jenner allegedly looked uncomfortable about (per a body language expert). In short, there’s been a lot to watch and read about.

But now it’s in the past. You know what’s not in the past? Dune: Part Three. The movie finally dropped its first trailer, and we're finally starting to get some nude and neutral tones and sand-swept cinematography from Denis Villeneuve and the good folks at Warner Bros. The event movie is coming out at the same time as Avengers: Doomsday and it’s earned the nickname Dunesday (though some have other feelings), akin to when Barbenheimer came out.

It’s going to be a big deal, and I’m just hedging that Jenner might be using her massive platform not just to show off her utterly awesome vacation, but to help out her longtime partner. Not that Dune: Part Three needs that much help…