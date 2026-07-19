Anya Taylor-Joy Got A Big 'Surprise' On The Dune 3 Set, And A Fetus Was Involved
Anya Taylor-Joy shared a truly wild experience from Dune 3.
Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) have been universally acclaimed, and fans are gearing up for the release of Part Three this December. The book to screen adaptation will feature Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and the Queen's Gambit actress recently recalled a wild experience she had on the threequel's set. And yes, the story involves a fetus.
What we know about Dune: Part Three has been limited, but that'll change when the blockbuster hits the big screen in a few months. While appearing on Radio Andy's The Julia Cunningham Show, Taylor-Joy revealed that she was shocked at coming face to face with one prop in particular. In her words:
Movie sets really are a strange and unique place. I mean, there's simply no other industry where someone would come to face to with a faux fetus of themselves. But that's exactly what happened when the Menu actress was working on the third Dune movie. Hey, crazy stuff goes down in Arrakis sometimes.
Taylor-Joy made her first appearance as Alia during a brief cameo in Dune: Part Two, where Timothée Chalamet has a vision of his sister while she was still in utero. But she'll have a much more significant role in the third movie, and fans can't wait to see what she's going to bring to the table as the youngest member of House Atreides.
Chalamet recently spoke about how "terrifying" Taylor-Joy is as Alia, so there's added excitement about what she'll bring to the acclaimed sci-fi property. She's only shown briefly in Dune: Part Three's trailers, although one shot shows her terrifyingly covered in blood. Exactly what happens before things get bloody remains to be seen, but the stakes for Villeneuve's third Dune movie definitely feel high.
The 30 year-old actress' career has ben thriving for years now, starting with her Emmy-nominated performance in Netflix's The Queen Gambit. She's kept busy with a variety of projects in live-action, as well as voicing Princess Peach in the animated Super Mario Bros. movies. She'll also continue her genre work as an elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.
What happens to Alia and the rest of House Atreides will finally be revealed when Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. And it should be interesting to see how that movie performs as it shares a release date with Avengers: Doomsday.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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