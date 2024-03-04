Law And Order And Chicago Fire Creator Dick Wolf Just Landed A Netflix Show That Already Has A Trailer And A Second Season

One of TV's most prolific creator/producers who doesn't go by the name Chuck Lorre, the crime drama mastermind Dick Wolf has long boasted a stronghold on broadcast networks with franchise-sparking shows like NBC's Law & Order and Chicago Fire, as well as CBS' FBI. All three are prominent in the $ 2024 TV schedule$ , but that isn’t stopping the Wolf Entertainment head honcho from planting projects elsewhere, and everyone with a Netflix subscription will soon be able to watch his latest look at real-world violence and murder, Homicide: New York.

Netflix’s partnership with Dick Wolf somehow floated under the radar until now, the same month in which his newest show will premiere, and so we not only already have Homicide’s first trailer, but we also already know that the project is destined for a second season, per Deadline . Such is the way when it comes to Wolf and his Midas Touch. Check out the promo below, probably without any kids around, and mark your calendars (in blood) for Wednesday, March 20.

The first five-episode season of Homicide will center on a handful of New York City’s most infamous murders, with the spotlight being put on the detectives and the legal teams who delivered justice in those cases. As seen in the trailer, things are pretty grim and grisly, which is exactly what potential audiences are looking for.

Following the release of the NYC season, Homicide: Los Angeles will take the concept across the country to the west coast, where some of the California metropolis’ own notorious murders will be explored. No release date just yet for the follow-up, but it’s expected to drop later in 2024.

While this marks Dick Wolf’s first Netflix Original, it’s not his first unscripted project, with L.A. Fire and Rescue ’s “life and death” situations offering unscripted excitement for NBC viewers. As well, he created TNT’s Cold Justice shows, not to mention A&E’s Nightwatch and Oxygen’s Criminal Confessions, among others.

Though Homicide was clearly in production for months before the news went public, it’s now the second streaming project overall, following the upcoming drama On Call, which will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription . That will change things up from the norm for Dick Wolf shows, in that it will be 30-minute drama instead of a traditional hour-long affair.

Homicide: New York will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, March 20, presumably so audiences can binge it and go into the weekend with less murder-minded thoughts.