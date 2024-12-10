After Liam Payne’s Friend Was Told By Judge He Could Faces Charges Amid Investigation Into Singer’s Death, He Shared Take On Who’s Really To Blame

The investigation into the death of Liam Payne is still ongoing and, as of this writing, three people of interest have been charged since the singer jumped from a three-story balcony in Bueno Aires, Argentina. One of the people who’s become embroiled in the matter is Rogelio “Roger” Nores, who was Payne’s friend and business manager. It’s been reported that Nores left Payne shortly before his passing, and there’s been a question of whether the latter can be charged for abandonment . After a judge weighed in on that, Nores pushed blame elsewhere.

What Did The Judge Decide Regarding Whether Liam Payne’s Friend Could Face Legal Action?

As of this writing, Roger Nores asserts that he’s yet to be charged with any offense in relation to the One Direction alum’s passing. Nevertheless, he has been named as a person of interest. Now, per legal documents obtained by TMZ , a judge in Buenos Aires determined that Nores can be charged with abandonment of a person followed by death. That charge is one of two that was handed out to the people of interest, with the other being supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics.

It was previously reported that Mr. Nores was alongside Liam Payne when he stayed at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he ultimately died. Nores apparently told the authorities that Payne seemed to be doing ok before he parted ways with him that day. However, that assertion contradicted the reports that have been shared in regard to the singer’s final hours. Nevertheless, Nores doesn’t believe that he’s to blame for what happened with Payen, as he believes the hotel should take some responsibility.

How Is Roger Nores Is Arguing Against Potential Charges?

While prosecutors want Roger Nores to face abandonment charges , his legal team submitted a filing that suggests the CasaSur Palermo Hotel is to blame. Per TMZ , Nores’ team argues that the lodge didn’t have a 24-hour doctor available, which is apparently required by law. He also asserts that the staff members of the hotel were aware that the “Strip That Down” singer was under the influence of drugs and alcohol but still conveyed negligence in ensuring that he was fine. Additionally, Nores alleges that he didn’t actually leave Payne alone but that the hotel manager did. The legal docs also read:

A world-famous person was staying with obvious signs of being going through a crisis caused by drug intake at that very moment, and they did not even make an effort there to make up for their legal omission of having a 24-hour doctor.

This isn’t the first time that the CasaSur Palermo has been accused of negligence as it pertains to Liam Payne’s passing. It was previously reported that the hotel employees knew about Payne’s threats to jump from the balcony. As a hotel onlooker recalled, the 31-year-old star was apparently acting erratically in the lobby of the hotel. Employees eventually took him back up to his room and, shortly after, he jumped from the balcony. Records also show that ahead of that, one worker called 9-1-1 to express concerns about the artists’ well-being.

Liam Payne reportedly had benzodiazepine, crack cocaine and pink cocaine in his system when he died. As far as the investigation goes, raids have been conducted in his name . Roger Nores aside, 24-year-old waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz is another person of interest who’s spoken out. When Paiz was interviewed , he asserted that he did drugs with Panye but did not provide him with any. Time will tell how this investigation pans out with the people of interest.